"This janky a** ninja put his juju all on the team" - 50 Cent brings up Ja Rule's curse to bet on Timberwolves winning over Knicks

50 Cent has revealed who he's betting on to win the NBA championship. The legendary rapper, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, has used his beef with another notable rapper, Ja Rule, to place a bet for the 2024 NBA championship on the Minnesota Timberwolves.

After seeing Ja Rule holding the Larry O'Brien trophy while wearing a New York Knicks shirt, Jackson took to Twitter to mock his long-time rival while saying he was putting his money on the Wolves to take it all this season.

"Oh s**t 👀don’t bet on the Knicks to win this next game. This janky a** n***a put his juju all on the team. F**k that I’m bet my money on the wolves! LOL," 50 Cent tweeted.

The animosity between 50 Cent and Ja Rule has been around for 25 years now, according to XXL Mag. They became physical with one another at some point, and although things aren't as violent as before, these two have no love for each other at this point.

50 Cent has always tried to take advantage and troll Ja Rule, pulling big antics to bring his rival down. Back in 2018, Jackson bought 200 tickets to a Ja Rule concert only to leave the 200 front-row seats empty. This move went viral at the time and six years later, people still talk about it.

50 Cent's Minnesota Timberwolves and Ja Rule's New York Knicks could face in the 2024 NBA Finals

The Timberwolves and Knicks are in a privileged position right now, as both teams hold a 2-0 advantage over their opponents, the Denver Nuggets and Indiana Pacers, respectively.

They are still away from the NBA Finals, but if things stay this way, they could clash in the biggest series of all. The Timberwolves would face either the Dallas Mavericks or the Oklahoma City Thunder in a potential Western Conference Finals, while the Knicks would see the Cleveland Cavaliers or the Boston Celtics in the East.

50 Cent appears to be ready to place a bet on the Timberwolves to go all the way this postseason, but this is probably just a jab at his long-standing rival. Still, seeing the way Anthony Edwards and his teammates are playing right now, it wouldn't be crazy to put a couple of bucks on Minnesota winning it all.

The Wolves are dominating the defending champion Denver Nuggets and newly crowned MVP Nikola Jokic while playing at a high level, and they look like a real contender when many thought they wouldn't cut it in the playoffs.