"This could be Jeanie Buss, this could be, maybe, Anthony Davis ... I know I'm in LA for business" - NBA analyst reacts to LeBron James' statements from 'The Shop'

LeBron James made eye-raising comments on an episode of "The Shop." The NBA superstar spoke about how his mindset going into a season is "win or bust." He said his attitude causes him sleepless nights when everyone in the franchise isn't pulling in that direction.

On ESPN's "Get Up," NBA analyst Alan Hahn spoke about how LeBron James' comments could be directed at Lakers owner Jeanie Buss and fellow superstar Anthony Davis.

"He generally does sub-text people. This could be Jeanie Buss, this could be, maybe, Anthony Davis, about, 'get at this level where you're only focused on championships,'" Hahn said.

Alan Hahn also spoke about how LeBron is as focused as ever on winning championships despite his other commitments.

"But I think this is about Jeanie Buss. I think he's saying, 'I know I'm in late-30s, I have a contract extension coming up and we're going to be talking about that pretty soon and I'm still about winning.

"I know I'm in LA for business. I move here for my post-career, setting things up for my family, but I'm also here to win and I want to remind you of that while you have me do things to help us win,'" Hahn concluded.

Anthony Davis missed half the season due to various injuries. The media have criticized Davis for not being in shape coming into the season. Meanwhile, Jeanie Buss and the front office are reportedly not willing to part ways with their draft picks to improve their roster.

Is LeBron James right to criticize Anthony Davis and Jeanie Buss?

Anthony Davis

LeBron James has been a consummate professional throughout his career.

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN Anthony Davis struggled with injuries appearing in just 40 games for the #LakeShow . He finished the season trailing only LeBron in PPG (23.2) and led the team in REB (9.9). Anthony Davis struggled with injuries appearing in just 40 games for the #LakeShow. He finished the season trailing only LeBron in PPG (23.2) and led the team in REB (9.9). https://t.co/VMVON2gmo1

Anthony Davis has come under criticism for being injury prone. The superstar has been injury prone throughout his career and missed half the 2021-22 season. Being in shape before training camp and getting into shape during training camp set James and Davis apart.

StatMuse @statmuse NBA stat clubs LeBron James is the only member of:



27000/7000/7000 club

28000/8000/8000 club

29000/9000/9000 club

30000/10000/10000 club

31000/10000/10000 club

32000/10000/10000 club

33000/10000/10000 club

34000/10000/10000 club

35000/10000/10000 club

36000/10000/10000 club NBA stat clubs LeBron James is the only member of:27000/7000/7000 club28000/8000/8000 club29000/9000/9000 club30000/10000/10000 club31000/10000/10000 club32000/10000/10000 club33000/10000/10000 club34000/10000/10000 club35000/10000/10000 club36000/10000/10000 club https://t.co/HnvDl8xt1w

Meanwhile, Jeanie Buss hesitates to part ways with draft picks to acquire a superstar. The Russell Westbrook trade has made Buss hesitant to listen to James again.

