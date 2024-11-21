"This is Josh Corazón" - NBA fans spark meme fest over Josh Hart's unbraided curled hair in Knicks locker room

New York Knicks do-it-all forward Josh Hart spoke to the media following Wednesday's win over the Phoenix Suns. During the interview, which took place in the Knicks locker room, Hart wore his hair down from the usual braided look that fans have gotten used to.

A clip of Hart's interview with his hair down was posted on X. The clip has sparked a wave of humorous reactions.

Several fans took the time to find comparisons for the way Hart looks with his unbraided hair.

"This is Josh Corazon," one person tweeted.

"My dude turned into OG Lil Pretty Thug," another person said.

"Why bro look like the guy who killed Patrick Swayze in ghost," another person commented.

Meanwhile, other fans talked about how they felt or thought about Josh Hart with his hair down.

"I've never seen him with his hair down he looks awesome," one person said.

"Mythical baller unlocked: Curly Josh Hart," another fan tweeted.

"Mans said 'I let my luxurious hair and my game do the talking,'" one person chimed in.

Josh Hart is shooting nearly 60% from the field in the first 15 games this season

The New York Knicks revamped their roster this past offseason by trading for Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns. However, one thing remains and that is Josh Hart being the heart and soul of the team.

Hart has been up to his usual role of doing everything the team needs. He scores, he rebounds and he makes plays. He also puts in effort and hustle on the defensive end. Knicks fans have come to expect this from the 6-foot-4 forward as he's established himself as the squad's stat-sheet stuffer.

However, he seems to have added a new dimension to his game. Through the first 15 games of the year, Hart has made 59.6% of his shots on an average of 9.1 attempts per game. He has also made 75.6% of his shots within the arc while averaging 5.5 attempts. He is averaging 14.1 points per game.

In fact, he talked about his high shooting percentage with the media after the Knicks-Suns game on Wednesday. According to Hart, he feels confident in his shot right now. The forward added that he is able to play the game the way he wants to and that he's been taking the shots that he likes.

Aside from his scoring, Josh Hart is averaging 9.0 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He has logged six double-doubles and one triple-double in 15 games.

Last season, he logged a total of 21 double-doubles and six triple-doubles.

