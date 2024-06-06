"This just ruined the Finals already" - NBA fans react to Doris Burke covering Mavericks vs Celtics Game 1

Sports announcer Doris Burke is set to make history in Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks. The game kicks off at 8:30 p.m., Thursday.

Per Front Office Sports, Burke will be the first woman announcer to call any major United States men's championship game on live television. However, several NBA fans had some strong reactions regarding the announcement.

This year's NBA Finals features one of the most eagerly anticipated playoff matchups due to the number of all-stars involved. Burke will provide commentary alongside her in-game analysis.

Numerous fans reacted to this latest development on X.

"Yeah this just ruined the finals already, the NBA falling off after this year," a fan tweeted.

X user JT SPECTOR (@JTSPECTOR) was puzzled why fans weren't keen on hearing Burke on the commentary team.

"Yo come on. I don't get the hate. She's actually really good at what she does and is really the only women broadcaster I enjoy listening to she's actually very knowledgeable about the game and for the most part has great takes on plats," the fan tweeted.

X user Frank Eddy Shannon (@BearFallsSalmon) praised Burke's exceptional style of calling a basketball game.

"Great for her, great for the game. One major but simple point I'll make ... she's really, really, really good at calling a game. Great insight, knows the players' games and their history, knows strategy, and talks excellent basketball in a way anyone can understand. She's earned it," the fan tweeted.

X user The Saurus (@TheSaurus831) mocked the Doris Burke news by predicting Joel Embiid's name will be mentioned several times tonight.

"And she will make more history for the most times mentioning Joel Embiid in a series he's not helping in," the fan tweeted.

Moreover, X user Buckeye HQ (@RealisticBuck) pointed to the time Burke made a questionable comment about moving screens.

"Can't wait to hear her tell me more about how moving screens should be assists for players on the stat sheet," the fan tweeted.

Doris Burke talked about calling the 2024 NBA Finals

Doris Burke is well aware of what's expected of her. She hopes to do even more with her position, per Associated Press' Joe Reedy.

"My focus is in preparing for the games in front of me," Burke said. "... But I would be lying if I didn't tell you that I am sort of mindful that there is something meaninful here, right. And the meaning for me would be if, in some way, this assignment makes life for women in sports easier or somehow aids in their process, then nothing could be more meaningful."

Burke wants to guide women working in the sports industry, especially the aspiring ones, by doing an exceptional job.

At the same time, she is getting a chance to be a prominent voice and presence on the biggest stage of the NBA competition.