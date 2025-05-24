"This is my KD moment right here" - Tyrese Haliburton reveals behind-the-scenes of his iconic Reggie Miller choke gesture vs Knicks

On Wednesday, Tyrese Haliburton had perhaps the most iconic moment of his NBA career thus far when he got a fateful shooter's bounce to send the Indiana Pacers-New York Knicks thriller into overtime. Thanks to Haliburton's last-second heroics in regulation, the Pacers completed their improbable comeback to seal the win in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Prior to Game 2 on Friday, Haliburton sat down with Pacers legend Reggie Miller to discuss that viral shot, which was deemed a two-pointer as Haliburton's foot was on the arc. In this interview, Miller — who is no stranger to clutch shots in Madison Square Garden — comedically asked about the size of Haliburton's shoes during that play.

"This is my KD moment right here right? Foot's on the line," a smiling Haliburton replied.

Haliburton, of course, is referencing Game 7 of the 2021 Eastern Conference semifinal series between the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks. With 1.0 left in regulation and the Bucks leading 109-107, Durant swished a turnaround jumper on the right wing. The shot, however, was not enough to swing the lead to the Nets as Durant's foot was on the line.

While KD's clutch fadeaway went for naught as the Nets lost in overtime, Haliburton got to celebrate as the Pacers secured the 138-135 victory on Wednesday. He went on to admit that he felt self-induced pressure after breaking out Miller's infamous "choke sign" taunt after hitting the game-tying basket.

"From there, my mentality shifted to: We cannot lose this game," he told Miller in their interview. "If I break out that celebration and we lose the game, then it'll be a problem."

On the strength of huge plays from Andrew Nembhard, who continued what Haliburton and the hot-shooting Aaron Nesmith started in the fourth quarter, the Pacers were able to slay the Knicks in Madison Square Garden. Perhaps, though, the intense overtime period might not have transpired at all if Haliburton had decided to wear a smaller shoe heading into the final period.

Tyrese Haliburton opens up on skeptics who doubted Pacers' title chances: "We're seven wins away"

In the same interview, Haliburton acknowledged all the doubts surrounding his team's chances of winning the NBA championship.

"I've said all year: Our goal is to win a championship," Haliburton told Miller. "People heard me say that earlier in the year and were like, 'yeah right'...But, we're seven [wins] away. We're just trying to take it a day at a time."

Haliburton will get another chance to erase the doubts when the Pacers go for a 2-0 lead over the Knicks on Friday.

