"This kid could start in the All-Star game": Paul Pierce gushes about a young LeBron James before their iconic rivalry

Back in the early 2000s, Paul Pierce and LeBron James formed one of the biggest rivalries in the NBA. Both players were the top small forwards at the time and often matched up with each other considering how they played for the Eastern Conference. However, it appears that Pierce saw potential in James before his entry into the big leagues.

In a recent episode of Kevin Garnett's podcast "KG Certified," Paul Pierce said he had a lot of praise for a young LeBron James before their rivalry began. Pierce added that his old teammates and friends would apparently attend James' high school games in Cleveland.

"I had a lot of rivalries. I mean honestly, matching up with Bron all the time. ... [LeBron] would give me 40, I'd give him 50. I mean we had a few games like that. ... Before he made it to the league, all the NBA cats was going to his [high school] games. ... When I was in the locker room, they said, 'this kid could start in an All-Star game.'"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The Intense Rivalry Between Paul Pierce and LeBron James

Pierce vs James

The rivalry between Paul Pierce and LeBron James began to take shape during James' early years with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Pierce's tenure with the Boston Celtics. These clashes in the Eastern Conference provided basketball fans with memorable moments and ignited the passion of both players.

The rivalry reached its peak in the playoffs, where both players faced off in multiple high-stakes series. Perhaps the most iconic matchup was the 2008 Eastern Conference Semifinals when Pierce's Celtics took on James' Cavaliers. The series went to seven games, with Paul and LeBron trading incredible performances. The Celtics ultimately won, but not without LBJ showcasing his brilliance.

What made the rivalry truly captivating was the psychological warfare between the two stars. Pierce, known for his trash-talking prowess, didn't shy away from engaging in verbal battles with James. This added an extra layer of intensity to their encounters, as each player aimed to get inside the other's head.

While the rivalry was fierce, it was not devoid of respect. Pierce and James acknowledged each other's talents and the competitive fire that drove them. They knew that to be the best, they had to face the best, and their matchups provided basketball fans with unforgettable moments.

The rivalry between Paul Pierce and LeBron James was a testament to the competitive spirit of the NBA. It showcased two of the league's brightest stars pushing each other to the limit. While their careers have taken different paths, the memories of their epic clashes will forever be cherished by basketball fans.