"This is the kind of air-headed s**t this girl is"- Former high school classmate accuses Malika Andrews got getting drunk on Hand Sanitizers

A former high school teammate of popular NBA broadcaster Malika Andrews has come up with a series of wild accusations against her. Her classmate, who goes by the name of Eli Rogers, is publicly sharing stories of Andrews' alleged behavior from the past.

He first narrated how Andrews "honey potted" one of his friends, who dated her. Rogers claimed Andrews told on him after encouraging him to engage with her physically at a movie theatre. Rogers then shared another story, in which he mentioned that Andrews' got drunk on a hand sanitizer once, saying:

"So the girl that I was dating, her name was Carly... Her and Malika were actually were really good friends. So the girl that I was dating, her and Malika decided they wanted to get drunk one night. And this wasn't off alcohol, this was off hand sanitizer... This is the kind of airheaded s**t that this girl [Malika] is."

Rogers has attacked Andrews due to the controversial firing of Jalen Rose from ESPN. The company had a layoff and cut several prominent TV analysts, with Rose among them. It was surprising, considering Rose was doing good.

However, some reports also stated that it was because of his inappropriate behavior with Malika Andrews on-air. During an NBA Today segment in March, Rose hugged Malika, who told him to get his finger out of her armpit. That stirred some controversy, which led to rumors suggesting that Rose's firing had something to do with that segment.

Rogers defended Rose claiming Malika has had a history before and that Rose is innocent. However, the former NBA player also addressed these rumors once on Instagram Live, saying he wasn't fired from ESPN for that reason. He also said Malika was like his little sister.

Rose revealed that a parody account named "ButtCrack Sports" was running those rumors and that it wasn't true.

Malika Andrews' high school classmate's stories lack substance

Malika Andrews' high school teammate Eli Rogers is probably narrating absurd stories about the ESPN analyst for clout. The reports of Jalen Rose's firing due to an on-air incident with Andrews were false. Meanwhile, it's still unclear if it was Rose who stuck his finger in Andrews' armpit or Richard Jefferson, who was also on-air.

The video shows Rose with his arm around Andrews' shoulder. The former addressed these rumors and denied them, while the latter hasn't publicly acknowledged these reports.

Andrews has been with ESPN since 2018. She currently hosts the NBA Today show and is doing an exceptional job. Andrews has won several accolades. Considering that and Rogers' attempts to attack her over a false report question the credibility of the incidents he has narrated.

