“This is kind of what I wanted. An opportunity to not be in someone’s shadows,”- Kyle Kuzma discusses what it's been like playing with the Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma has become an integral part of the Washington Wizards squad in just a few games of the 2021-22 NBA season. For Kuzma, it has been a dream come true. He has started all the games for his new squad. In comparison, he started only 32 out of 68 games with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020-21.

Kuzma recently joined ESPN's "NBA Today" to talk about his new team and the trade that took him there. As expected, the 6-foot-10 power forward seemed ecstatic about how things are shaping up for him in his new role with the Wizards. Malika Andrews, the host of the show, asked Kuzma:

"What has the adjustment been like to being that front seat player?"

Kyle Kuzma answered honestly:

"You know it's very fun, obviously, from an individual standpoint. This is kind of what I wanted: an opportunity to not be in someone's shadow. "

He continued, "I have the opportunity to come in and lead and use my championship mentality and everything I have learned from those two guys out in L.A."

The two guys mentioned in Kuzma's conversation are LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Davis, who played the same position as Kuzma, was the obvious first choice for the Lakers. But in D.C., Kuzma is the best power forward in town, making things much smoother for him.

Kyle Kuzma has become a valuable asset for the Washington Wizards

In the trade that took Russell Westbrook to Los Angeles, Kyle was part of the package the Lakers sent to Washington. The turnaround has been eye-opening: The Wizards are 10-3 this season -- a stark contrast to their 3-10 mark at the same time last season.

It's like the second the former Laker stepped into Washington, he evolved into an entirely new player. He is more confident, makes plays that deeply impact the game, defends the paint and attacks from outside the arc.

Kuzma's stats this season provide a testament to his words. He is making 2.5 three-pointers per game, an increase from 2 threes per game last season. Furthermore, he is averaging 14.5 points and a career-best 9.1 rebounds per game.

If the trend continues, Kuzma could prove to be the better piece of the trade. Westbrook, although an exceptional player, is yet to fit in with the Lakers.

