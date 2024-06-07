"This is Kyrie being Kyrie"- NBA fans berate 2016 NBA champ as he falls to 11th straight loss against Celtics in shambolic outing

Kyrie Irving had brickbats coming his way after he struggled in the blowout Game 1 loss to the Boston Celtics in the 2024 NBA Finals. The Dallas Mavericks were torched 107-89 and Irving ended his evening with just 12 points, three rebounds, and two assists.

This loss also marked Irving's 11th straight loss against the Celtics. After his stellar performance against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals, the former NBA champion couldn't hit his stride and the losing streak extended against his former team after Thursday's blowout.

It was a rough night for the guard who had to endure chants of "Kyrie sucks" at the TD Garden on Thursday night, and later was lambasted on Twitter/X for an average outing.

One of the fans minced no words:

"Don’t know if you saw what Boston did to him 2 years ago.. but this is kyrie being kyrie"

@living_legend believed it would be a long series for Irving.

"Imagine jrue holiday is guarding you. you get a screen & switch and now you have to deal with Derrick White. Welcome to hell buddy."

@garrettnelson asked:

"Why is he so bad in Boston?"

@arc4ive had a piece of advice.

"Kyrie playing like he got sum to prove, he just gotta relax a lil"

@mostlymikeT didn't hide the disappointment.

"I expected Kyrie Irving to help out a little more and show out in Boston."

@Flipz added:

"Kyrie needs to show up or it’s going to be a sweep"

Game 2 of the 2024 NBA Finals will be played on Sunday (June 9), 8 pm ET at the TS Garden.