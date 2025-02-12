"This is the last ride": Draymond Green gives insight into Steph Curry's emotional reaction on Jimmy Butler trade

Leading up to the NBA trade deadline, Jimmy Butler wound up getting the Golden State Warriors in a shocking move. While Butler initially had an interest in joining the Warriors, talks shifted to him being all-in on the Phoenix Suns. When a deal failed to materialize, he was dealt to Golden State and agreed to a two-year extension.

On Wednesday's edition of his "The Draymond Green Show," the four-time NBA champ spoke with co-host Baron Davis about the deal. After the trade, Steph Curry had an epiphany that at 36 years old, this was his and Green's final ride.

While Curry is fresh off an excellent run with Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics, given his age and the acquisition of another aging star in Butler, he's aware that retirement is looming in the distance.

"Steph, he looked like he got belief after the trade," Green said. "He looked at me and he said, 'Man, it's crazy because it just dawned on me that, like, this is it. This is the last ride.' And I said, 'Let's do it.' It was an emotional moment."

Golden State is 10th in the Western Conference with a 27-26 record, one game ahead of the Phoenix Suns.

"I can't wait until I'm back in basketball shape" - Jimmy Butler and Steph Curry express excitement amid two-game win streak sparked by six-time All-Star's trade

Since Golden State parted ways with Andrew Wiggins as part of the Jimmy Butler trade, the team has won back-to-back games, defeating the Chicago Bulls on Saturday and the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday.

With Butler fresh off a series of suspensions from the Miami Heat, he may not be back to 100% yet. However, he has been able to make a difference on both ends of the floor, logging 25 points in his debut, while flirting with a double-double against Milwaukee.

Butler spoke about his conditioning with members of the press.

“You gotta think, I haven’t played basketball in a month," Butler said on Tuesday, via The Athletic. "My wind is nowhere close to where it needs to be. I can’t wait until I’m back in basketball shape where I’m used to being. I won’t miss free throws as much. I’ll have lift on my jump shots. Right now, I’m just gassed. I’m glad we’re winning. But I gotta get in better shape.”

The way Steph Curry sees things, Butler may not be in ideal shape but he has continued to make a difference. Having Butler on the floor changes how teams orchestrate their defenses and Curry said that every possession doesn't feel as hard.

Whether or not the team can keep the momentum rolling and pull themselves out of play-in contention remains to be seen.

