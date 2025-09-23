"This how LeBron was acting in Cleveland without Kyrie": Fans ridicule Derrick Henry's meltdown after fumble by linking to NBA stars' blunders 

NBA fans are not going easy on Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry, comparing his recent behavior to LeBron James during his last year with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Henry and the Ravens faced the Detroit Lions on Monday, losing 38-30.Even though Derrick Henry finished with a touchdown, his performance was a little lackluster by his standards. After the game, X account @HoopMixOnly shared a clip of Henry on social media asking fans about his NBA equivalent.The video shows the running back slamming his helmet in frustration before crashing on the bench; his reaction came after the Ravens lost a fumble.Fans reacted to the clip, drawing a comparison between LeBron James and Henry, saying the Ravens star’s behavior is similar to how the NBA legend acted after Kyrie Irving left the Cavaliers. Fans also compared Henry to Dwight Howard on the Orlando Magic. Others likened him to James Harden and Damian Lillard.“This is how LeBron was acting that last year in Cleveland without Kyrie,” one fan said.Jaz @YeahJazLINKThis how LeBron was acting that last year in Cleveland without Kyrie😭…Alex “The Greek” Wilson @BetlifesportsLINK@HoopMixOnly Orlando Magic Dwight Howardfuture @abdul_QuduusLINK@HoopMixOnly The Shaq or Giannis vibes big, dominant, can carry any team.BIGFELLA @BIGFERRELL91LINK@HoopMixOnly Lebron 😂😂😂😂overly big ass niggas falling all over the placeSAINT YU @yuDgrayLINK@HoopMixOnly dame with a bit of harden😂When likening Henry's antics to James on Monday, most fans pointed toward the four-time champion's 2017-18 campaign. This marked LeBron's first season back in Cleveland, during which he had to play without Kyrie Irving, who had requested a trade at the end of 2016-17.Despite not having his No. 2 option, James led the Cavaliers to the NBA Finals before losing to Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Towards the end of Game 1, JR Smith seemingly misread the score and dribbled the ball out for the Cavs instead of going up for a shot.The infamous moment quickly became one of the NBA's most viral moments that year due to James' reaction to the mix-up.Derrick Henry is LeBron James' favorite player in the NFLWhile fans compare their behavior on social media, Henry and LeBron James hold much mutual respect. In April, Henry was courtside at Crypto.com Arena as the LA Lakers faced the Dallas Mavericks.While at the game, Henry got a picture clicked with James and shared it on social media, calling him the &quot;GOAT.&quot;Derrick Henry  @KingHenry_2LINK👑GOAT JAMES🐐 I appreciate the love always my g 1/1 @KingJamesJames also gave major props to Derrick Henry and named him as his favorite NFL player while speaking to reporters after the game.&quot;I've said over and over that King Henry is my favorite player in the National Football League,&quot; James said.Henry and the Ravens will look to grab their second win of the season as they face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.