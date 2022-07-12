“This is LeBron at age 37 … He’s all-in to win right now, he has no time” - Zach Lowe says Kyrie Irving transforms the LA Lakers from a ‘lost cause’ to a puncher’s chance at the title

The LA Lakers have decisions this summer as Kyrie Irving continues to be linked with the franchise. There is also the matter of LeBron James being eligible for a contract extension next month.

On ESPN's "Get Up," senior NBA analyst Zach Lowe said LeBron is in it to win it now. While Lowe acknowledged that Irving comes with baggage, replacing Russell Westbrook with the Brooklyn Nets star makes the LA Lakers title contenders.

"This is LeBron at age 37 turning 38 this season. He’s all-in to win right now, he has no time and he's not going to tolerate anything but all-in commitment Kyrie Irving," Lowe said.

"Russ for Kyrie, now there has been draft pick compensation in there because that deal really helps the Lakers, but that deal on its own if Kyrie Irving is available transforms the Lakers from what I think is lost cause as a title contender to a team that at least has a puncher's chance doing that," Lowe said.

A deal involving multiple teams could be in play for the LA Lakers. It is doubtful that anyone else is willing to absorb Westbrook's mammoth salary, albeit for one year.

Should the Brooklyn Nets and the LA Lakers do this deal?

Brooklyn Nets v Washington Wizards

Russell Westbrook and Kyrie Irving's contracts aren't ideal for either team. Westbrook has exercised his $47 million player option, returning for one more season. Meanwhile, Kyrie has one more year left on his deal with the Brooklyn Nets.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Russell Westbrook hit his 9th career 3-pt FG inside the final 5 seconds of the 4th quarter and OT.



That matches Kobe Bryant for the 2nd-most over the last 25 seasons. Only player with more during that span is Vince Carter (12). Russell Westbrook hit his 9th career 3-pt FG inside the final 5 seconds of the 4th quarter and OT. That matches Kobe Bryant for the 2nd-most over the last 25 seasons. Only player with more during that span is Vince Carter (12). https://t.co/MmoPjx71Ap

The salaries don't match for a straight Irving for Westbrook swap. The Nets would need to include another player to make this deal work. With only one season remaining on their contracts, each team could move on quickly if things don't work out.

Russell Westbrook's reliability and availability will not be a question for the Nets. It remains to be seen how Westbrook would fit in with Ben Simmons. The franchise would at least have an available point guard.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Kyrie Irving is the 5th player with multiple career games of 50 points and 75% FG pct in the shot-clock era.



He and Michael Jordan are the only primary guards with multiple such games.

Irving, on the other hand, would once again team up with LeBron James. The duo won a championship together with the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, things did not end well for Irving and James.

While Westbrook and Irving are All-Star caliber players, they each come with baggage. The LA Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets should be wary of this before making a swap.

