"This was LeBron James conducting an interview": Lakers fans react to 4x NBA champ, JJ Redick's announcing 'Mind the Game' podcast a year ago

"Mind the Game," the now-defunct podcast co-hosted by LA Lakers star LeBron James and coach JJ Redick, was released a year ago. Fans shared their reactions on what would have been its first anniversary on Wednesday.

X fan account, LakeShowYo, posted the first teaser of the podcast on Wednesday. In the preview, the four-time NBA champion and the former ESPN analyst displayed their brilliant basketball minds as they discussed a couple of plays.

Fans said the podcast was seemingly an "interview" and "soft launch" for the future NBA coach.

"This wasn’t a podcast, this was LeBron conducting an interview for his coaching vacancy," a fan posted.

"Bron soft launching his next coach who turned out to be elite needa get added to his GOAT argument," another fan wrote.

"LeBron really got him the job," a fan tweeted.

Several fans praised Redick's hiring, who, at that time, was also hosting another podcast, "The Old Man and the Three."

"Bro was exactly what Bron needed some f**king brains," one fan commented.

"Knew he would save my franchise," another fan wrote.

Here are other fan reactions:

"Fast forward Lakers are finna win the chip," one fan said.

"Podcast bros to partners," another fan posted.

The first episode of "Mind the Game" dropped on March 19, 2024, and had 4.1 million views on YouTube. Its account has over 649,000 subscribers, and several other videos have surpassed a million views.

However, the podcast was short-lived, as LA announced Redick as their coach in June. The team dismissed Darvin Ham following a disappointing second season.

JJ Redick provides an update on the return timeline of LeBron James and other Lakers key players

LA Lakers JJ Redick provided an update on his 40-year-old superstar LeBron James, key rotation piece Rui Hachimura and center Jaxson Hayes.

Before LA's 131-126 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Friday, Redick announced the possible return of the three players. Lakers beat writer Mike Trudell shared Redick's comments on X.

"They're all very close to returning," Redick said.

James missed the previous four Lakers games, and last appeared on March 8, a 111-101 loss to the defending champion Boston Celtics. He left the game due to a left groin strain.

LA (42-25) are tied for the No. 4 spot. They still have a shot in the second seed with 15 games left. However, they may need all hands on deck in the tight race in the Western Conference.

