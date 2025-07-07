"This is why LeBron James ignored Ime talking s**t about him" - NBA fans react to Rockets' coach Ime Udoka's intense boxing grind with ex-NBA champ

The Houston Rockets are gearing up for the 2025-26 NBA season in a different way. The franchise was one of the most active teams as soon as free agency started. They orchestrated the biggest deal of the summer when they acquired Kevin Durant from the Phoenix Suns via a league-record, seven-team deal.

The team also acquired Clint Capela, who used to be the starting center of the group when they had James Harden. Dorian-Finney-Smith signed a four-year contract to join Houston after the organization included Dillon Brooks in the trade for Durant.

The franchise re-signed Steven Adams, Aaron Holiday, Jeff Green and Jae’Sean Tate. Houston kept Jabari Smith Jr. and Fred VanVleet after giving them extensions. Given their recent transactions, the team is ready for the next season.

On Monday, a clip posted by Hater Report on X showed Ime Udoka and VanVleet working on boxing drills together.

After witnessing Udoka's preparations, fans expressed their feelings on X. Here are a few of their comments.

"This is why Lebron ignored Ime talking s**t about him but went at Brian Windhorst instead," a fan said.

"He was waiting on Bron to make a move that day, he was ready to sat the King down on his pockets…" another fan commented.

"He getting ready to fight bron next time they face 😭" one fan said.

Other fans made suggestions about what the Rockets should do.

"A waste of money if you ask me. Just get Draymond in there and he’ll set the tone for the whole season," a comment read.

"They have to now that Dillion brooks is gone" someone commented.

"This why yall ain’t gone win s**t this ain’t working on your game😂😂😂😂" another fan pointed out.

Kevin Durant reacts to the Rockets' post on Instagram

The Durant trade has finally become official. The Rockets have announced that the 15-time All-Star is now a part of the franchise with a post on social media.

A welcome video of KD was posted on X and Instagram, featuring visual effects that transitioned his jersey from the Suns to his new team.

The edited video shows how there were flames that wiped Durant's Phoenix jersey and transitioned into the Houston team. The two-time champion was impressed with the edit and acknowledged it on Instagram.

"They been cookin since yesterday. This is tough," Durant commented.

Durant gives the Rockets a much-needed go-to scorer. Although they had the young Jalen Green as their primary scorer, the front office thought they needed an upgrade.

Last season, KD averaged 26.6 points, six rebounds and 4.2 assists. Fans expect him to add a scoring punch and the needed veteran leadership.

