"This is why LeBron was quiet on the bench" - Fans React as Details Emerge about Damon Jones Using LeBron James Injury News As Inside Info

In the FBI's latest crackdown on sports betting, Damon Jones was named as one of the culprits in many betting incidents throughout the NBA. According to reports, Jones gave inside information about his friend LeBron James' availability before a game on Feb. 9 2023.The said game was between James' LA Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks, where the Lakers' star sat out due to an ankle soreness. Jones allegedly told his friends about James' status before the injury report came out, prompting them to bet on the Bucks during the game.NBA fans erupted on X upon learning the details of Jones' doings, with some pointing out that this was the reason why James was eerily quiet during the Lakers' opening night game against the Golden State Warriors.#Talkball @blackgodwayneLINK@TheDunkCentral @TheAthletic This why Lebron was quiet on the bench Tuesday 🤔Yeriel88, Thy Divine Reflection @Headoverclouds_LINK@TheDunkCentral @TheAthletic Lebron probably had an insider tell him this was coming and that's why he was sitting down on the bench on his best behavior to open the season 😅财富 @FreeAgen_LINK@TheDunkCentral @TheAthletic He definitely planned ts wit bro,stop covering up the whole story 🤡Others believed that Klutch Sports, which has represented James throughout his NBA career, could now be targeting Jones.J @J_Will_Grind258LINK@TheDunkCentral @TheAthletic Lol sheeeeesh. If this shit is true, the Klutch all black SUVs are pulling up quick!CJTufferson❓ @OsTuffersonLINK@TheDunkCentral @TheAthletic Klutch finna decorate a tree with this niggaAdam☘️ @CelticsAdam34LINK@TheDunkCentral @TheAthletic Oh na Klutch sports black SUVs gonna have Jones dead by sundownJames did not play in the next two games following the Feb. 9 game. He then came back to action on Feb. 15, the Lakers' final game before the All-Star weekend.Jones, who does not hold any position in the Lakers organization, had been a close confidant of James throughout his career, playing as his teammate from 2005 to 2008, before becoming an assistant coach from 2016 to 2018. Jones and James won an NBA championship together in 2016 in Cleveland.Jones was one of the three arrested suspects in the FBI's crackdown on sports gambling. The other two include Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier and Portland Trail Blazers head coach and former player Chauncey Billups.Damon Jones thanks LeBron James for giving him coaching opportunities in Cleveland in 2016Back in 2016, Damon Jones got candid on his friendship with James, thanking him for giving him opportunities to coach in Cleveland and its G-League affliate team Canton Charge.“He’s been very instrumental,” he said of James' role in his post-NBA career in 2016. “He was the reason why I got the opportunity. He felt comfortable in me helping him in any way possible. It gave me an avenue to get back in the game. Not only right now, but even when I played we had a great relationship and he did a lot of things for my career. Without him, I don’t know if the opportunities I’m receiving right now would be received.”With the latest sports betting issues, it remains to be seen if the two still have their friendship intact.For James, he is currently nursing a sciatica injury and is expected to miss the first three to four weeks of the 2025-2026 NBA regular season.