  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • LeBron James
  • "This is why LeBron was quiet on the bench" - Fans React as Details Emerge about Damon Jones Using LeBron James Injury News As Inside Info

"This is why LeBron was quiet on the bench" - Fans React as Details Emerge about Damon Jones Using LeBron James Injury News As Inside Info

By Rob Andrew Lo
Modified Oct 23, 2025 16:24 GMT
NBA: Preseason-Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn
Fans React as Details Emerge about Damon Jones Using LeBron James Injury News As Inside Info - Source: Imagn

In the FBI's latest crackdown on sports betting, Damon Jones was named as one of the culprits in many betting incidents throughout the NBA. According to reports, Jones gave inside information about his friend LeBron James' availability before a game on Feb. 9 2023.

Ad

The said game was between James' LA Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks, where the Lakers' star sat out due to an ankle soreness. Jones allegedly told his friends about James' status before the injury report came out, prompting them to bet on the Bucks during the game.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

NBA fans erupted on X upon learning the details of Jones' doings, with some pointing out that this was the reason why James was eerily quiet during the Lakers' opening night game against the Golden State Warriors.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Others believed that Klutch Sports, which has represented James throughout his NBA career, could now be targeting Jones.

Ad
Ad
Ad

James did not play in the next two games following the Feb. 9 game. He then came back to action on Feb. 15, the Lakers' final game before the All-Star weekend.

Jones, who does not hold any position in the Lakers organization, had been a close confidant of James throughout his career, playing as his teammate from 2005 to 2008, before becoming an assistant coach from 2016 to 2018. Jones and James won an NBA championship together in 2016 in Cleveland.

Ad

Jones was one of the three arrested suspects in the FBI's crackdown on sports gambling. The other two include Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier and Portland Trail Blazers head coach and former player Chauncey Billups.

Damon Jones thanks LeBron James for giving him coaching opportunities in Cleveland in 2016

Back in 2016, Damon Jones got candid on his friendship with James, thanking him for giving him opportunities to coach in Cleveland and its G-League affliate team Canton Charge.

Ad
“He’s been very instrumental,” he said of James' role in his post-NBA career in 2016. “He was the reason why I got the opportunity. He felt comfortable in me helping him in any way possible. It gave me an avenue to get back in the game. Not only right now, but even when I played we had a great relationship and he did a lot of things for my career. Without him, I don’t know if the opportunities I’m receiving right now would be received.”
Ad

With the latest sports betting issues, it remains to be seen if the two still have their friendship intact.

For James, he is currently nursing a sciatica injury and is expected to miss the first three to four weeks of the 2025-2026 NBA regular season.

About the author
Rob Andrew Lo

Rob Andrew Lo

Twitter icon

Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.

Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.

When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Rob Andrew Lo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications