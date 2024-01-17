"This is like seeing Jordan in lingerie": Rapper Mase drops bars on Dwyane Wade painting his nails

Earlier this week, the Miami Heat had a bobblehead night to honor Dwyane Wade. After seeing his appearance for the occasion, one rapper made an outlandish statement while sharing his thoughts.

During the festivities, picutres of Wade holding the bobblehead made their way around social media. It was then discovered that the Hall of Fame guard had his nails painted.

While on the "It Is What It Is" show, Rapper Mase was asked about Dwyane Wade having his nails painted. He compared that to seeing Michael Jordan being spotted in lingerie.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"D Wade, D Wade, this is like seeing Jordan in lingerie, it's just crushing," Mase said.

Expand Tweet

The Miami Heat were honoring Wade for his nearly two decade long run with the organization. He played 15 season for the franchise after being drafted fifth overall in 2003. During that time, he won multiple championships alongside all-time greats like Shaquille O'Neal and LeBron James.

During the celebration of Wade, Pat Riley also made a special announcement. The Heat organization plans on honoring Wade with a statue that will be placed outside of their arena.

Dwyane Wade has strong interest in the fashion world

Aside from his Hall of Fame NBA career, fashion is one of Dwyane Wade's biggest interests. Since his playing days ended, the former Finals MVP has worked with numerous brands. His projects have ranged from athletic gear to travel luggage.

During an interview in 2018, Wade opened up on how he stumbled into the world of fashion. It wasn't something that was on his radar initially, but became an interest that grew over time.

"Fashion is not something I grew up wanting to do; it just came along on the journey," Wade said. "For me, it’s really been about bringing your style, your personality, your adventures, your everything to a certain collection for a certain brand."

Another thing that has likely helped Wade experiment with different looks and styles is his children. A few years ago, Zaya Wade came out as transgender. Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union have supported this decision from day one, and continue to speak up for their daughter and other members of the LGBTQ community.

Despite coming up in an era where most pro athletes were wearing baggy clothes, Wade has managed to evolve over time. His style is certainly more modern now, and he's even been at the forefront of starting his own trend.

While some might have zeroed in on his painted nails, Wade was also wearing a suit jacket with no shirt on under it. This is something he has done in the past, and is a style he is looking to bring to the mainstream.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!