"This is our livelihoods; this is something we dream about every day" - Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving's return for Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant is excited for his teammate Kyrie Irving's season debut for the Brooklyn Nets. The 33-year-old Durant has been putting in good performances this season, but thinks Irving's return would boost the Nets further.

The Brooklyn Nets have lost three games on the trot, and look to be in a bit of a slump. So this appears to be the ideal time for Irving to return, as he could help the team rediscover their mojo.

Currently, Irving is only allowed to play in road games. He is expected to suit up for the team in the match against the Indiana Pacers. When asked about how he felt about Irving getting an opportunity to play again, Durant said in his post-game press conference:

"He loves to play; he loves being out there with his teammates, so I cant wait to see him out there, and you know, this is our livelihoods; this is something we dream about every day."

"To go through this situation and get an opportunity to play right now; I know there's a lot of emotions going through his head, and as teammates, we got to be there to support him from the beginning of it, and he started to get his rhythm and figure out how he wants to play, and we'll go from there."

Nets Videos @SNYNets More from Kevin Durant on what it means for Kyrie Irving to come back:



Kyrie Irving is undoubtedly a talented player. His ability to drive towards the basket and score efficiently make him one of the most difficult players to guard. He has some jaw-dropping handles, and is also known for his ability in the clutch.

Considering the Nets' ongoing losing streak, Irving's return couldn't have happened at a more opportune time for the Nets. Durant said about the same:

"Yeah I mean that's always good, I mean, to have a new energy, but more than anything, he's an efficient player that can put pressure on the defense and a good defender as well, so we're just looking forward to what he brings as a player and as far as the energy, you got to bring your energy as an individual and bring that to the collective, and we'll see what happens, but you know, just keep building."

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Kyrie Irving is expected to make his season debut this Wednesday against the Pacers, per @ShamsCharania

How impactful can Kyrie Irving be for the Brooklyn Nets?

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets - Game Five

Kyrie Irving had a stellar season last year, entering the history books by registering 50-40-90 shooting numbers. He has been big for the Nets since he signed for the team in 2019, and is one of the key components of their Big 3.

Although the franchise has done well this season without Irving, he could be useful for the team, even with his limited availability.

His return would take a load off the shoulders of Kevin Durant and James Harden, who have done well in the last few games. Irving's dynamic offensive game should add to the Nets' strength and help them challenge for the championship.

Irving could return against the Pacers or in the road game against the Trail Blazers.

