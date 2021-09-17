"This is what it looks like when you haven't won a championship” - Damian Lillard on Draymond Green teaching him how to spray champagne after Olympic win

Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers have had a tough time when it comes to achieving postseason success. They have failed to get past the first round in four of their five previous campaigns.

Several rumors have circulated that this could be the end of Lillard's tenure with the franchise. But that won't be the case, as he confirmed his stay with Portland through one of his most recent Instagram posts.

Damian Lillard may not have tasted success in the NBA so far. But he managed to do so on the international level with the USA national basketball team. He made his maiden appearance at the Olympics this year as the Americans won their fourth straight Olympic gold medal.

Spraying champagne after claiming a huge win like this is sort of a mandatory celebration in the world of sport. Not everyone gets it right on their first attempt, though, and Damian Lillard was no exception.

The Portland Trail Blazers star struggled to open the champagne and spray it as Draymond Green helped him with it. Here's the clip:

Green is no stranger to winning championships. He has won the NBA title three times in five seasons with the Golden State Warriors between 2015 and 2019.

Damian Lillard trolls himself for not having won championships after not being able to spray champagne

Men's Basketball Medal Ceremony: Day 15

Damian Lillard, despite all the heartbreak he has endured in the playoffs with the Portland Trail Blazers, hilariously mocked himself for not winning a championship yet. He used that reason to justify him not being able to spray champagne. Here's what Dame said:

“This is what it looks like when you haven’t won a championship. I haven’t won yet & Draymond has won 3…After we won the gold everybody is spraying champagne, I don’t have much experience at it so I needed the champ to assist me.”

The Portland Trail Blazers have not had a very fruitful offseason. They failed to acquire top prospects in free agency to improve their squad. That ultimately means Damian Lillard may have to wait a long time before he can get another shot at spraying champagne.

