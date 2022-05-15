“This major tough” - 2x NBA All-Star reacts to Klay Thompson’s Instagram story as the latter celebrates another incredible Game 6 performance

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson turning up in Game 6s has become a staple now. The sharpshooting guard was at his lethal best in yet another closeout Game 6 contest, this time, against the Memphis Grizzlies, in their 2022 NBA playoffs second-series matchup.

Thompson dropped a game-high 30 points and grabbed eight rebounds, shooting 50% from the field. He took to Instagram to celebrate his incredible performance, posting a series of pictures on his story, timing them well enough to fit the lyrics of rappers Jay-Z and Kanye's song "N****s in Paris." Atlanta Hawks' talisman Trae Young, just like the rest of the NBA fraternity, couldn't help but appreciate Thompson's post.

Here's what Young wrote while retweeting a video from Klay's Instagram story:

"This major tough"

Klay Thompson peaking at the right time as Golden State Warriors advance to the Western Conference Finals

After missing two full seasons due to an ACL and an Achilles injury, Klay Thompson returned for the Golden State Warriors earlier this year in January. Upon making his comeback, Thompson took time to find his rhythm and struggled with his shot for a brief period.

Nevertheless, the five-time NBA All-Star ended the season on a high note, averaging 36.7 points on 53/51/83 shooting splits across the last three matches. Thompson has carried that form over to the NBA playoffs, which is what the Warriors need from him.

So far, across 12 postseason games this year, Klay Thompson has managed 20.4 points, 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocks per game, shooting 45% from the floor, including 40% from the arc.

The 32-year-old also reintroduced "Game 6 Klay" heroics against the Memphis Grizzlies, dropping 30 points on 50% shooting and hitting eight triples on the night. He has looked active on the defensive end and will be the key element to the Dubs' success this year.

The Golden State Warriors are on track to reinstate themselves as the league's best side after failing to make the playoffs for two years. They dealt with plenty of adversities during this stretch. Nevertheless, they have their core back together, featuring Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, playing at an exceptional level.

The Warriors have also found their third scoring option behind Curry and Thompson in the form of Jordan Poole. On top of that, the likes of Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney have also risen to the occasion, bolstering Golden State's hopes of winning the ultimate prize this season.

