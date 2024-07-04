"This man is a beast" - NBA fans hype up Giannis Antetokounmpo after dropping 32 points in 18 minutes vs. Dominican Republic 

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a monster performance for Greece in their FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament (OQT) win over the Dominican Republic. NBA fans were hyped as "The Greek Freak" dominated the game to give Greece a 109-82 win. They inch one step closer to the next phase of the FIBA OQT.

Antetokounmpo finished with 32 points in 18 minutes as the Greeks were in control from the get-go. He also had two rebounds, two assists and two steals, while almost having a perfect shooting game. He went 11-for-11 from the field, including 1-for-1 from beyond the arc.

The Milwaukee Bucks superstar's misses came from the free-throw line, going 9-for-13 in the game. Thomas Walkup added 17 points for Greece, while the Dominican Republic had to rely on Chris Duarter, who had 26 points, in the absence of Karl-Anthony Towns.

NBA fans online were in awe of Antetokounmpo's dominance that helped put Greece in the driver's seat to qualify for the next phase of the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament:

"This man is a beast," one fan wrote.

"100% from the field is insane," a fan commented.

"This is the equivalent of a 50 bomb in the NBA," another fan remarked.

Antetokounmpo missed the playoffs for the Milwaukee Bucks last season due to an injury. There were some concerns about his health for the FIBA OQT, but he's reminding everyone that he's still one of the best players in the world:

"Best player in the world," one fan claimed.

"Folks talking about who the Bucks need!?!?! I’ll take our chances with a HEALTHY Giannis/Dame PERIOD," one fan commented.

"Best player in the league when healthy," another fan remarked.

What's next for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece?

After their win over the Dominican Republic, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece will take on Egypt next. They are expected to win that matchup as well.

If the Greeks win over Egypt, they will get the No. 1 spot in their group and will face the second-place team from the other group. The likely second place will either be Slovenia or New Zealand although it could also be Croatia depending on points scored.

For Antetokounmpo and Greece to qualify, they have to win their FIBA OQT. They need to win at least three more games for it to happen. Slovenia will always be a tough game due to the presence of Luka Doncic, while Croatia also boasts several NBA players as well.

There are four spots left in the Olympics and it will be the winner of the four FIBA OQT held in Valencia, Spain, Riga, Latvia, Piraeus, Greece and San Juan, Puerto Rico. Eight teams have already qualified for the Olympics – France, South Sudan, Canada, the United States, Japan, Germany, Serbia and Australia.

