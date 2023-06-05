"This man is different"- Nuggets fans applaud Nikola Jokic for another dominant performance in Game 2 of the NBA Finals

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets have fallen to the Miami Heat in Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Finals. It was a neck-and-neck match throughout the night as the Heat only on by three 111-108. Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin came alive from their disappointing Game 1 performance to help Bam Adebayo tie the series 1-1.

Despite the loss on their home court, Nuggets fans remain proud of their Serbian hero. Jokic delivered another outstanding performance, scoring 41 points and grabbing 11 rebounds in a relentless effort to secure a 2-0 lead for Denver. Fans continue to show their appreciation for Jokic, acknowledging that he did everything possible to win the game.

@KeshaunEmerson tweeted: "This man is different"

Fans roasting Denver as Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets fall short in Game 2

2023 NBA Finals - Game Two

The Denver Nuggets failed to gain a 2-0 advantage at home in the 2023 NBA Finals. Looking at the box score, it was mostly Nikola Jokic who took care of the scoring load. Jokic put up a huge 41-point game in an attempt to beat the Miami Heat. Unfortunately, the rest of the Nuggets players except Jamal Murray struggled to provide the "Joker" with efficient support.

While Jamal Murray only scored 18 points, most of those baskets were huge buckets the Nuggets needed. Murray also dished 10 assists, giving him a double-double outing. As for the rest, they could barely keep up with their stars' pace on offense, which led to their inevitable downfall. Fans on social media are now adding insult to injury on social media. Here's what they had to say:

@YoungPiccasso tweeted: "Man the Lakers would of got the easiest ring if they got past Denver & the refs. Denver can’t even beat Duncan Robinson"

@afcdaayneer tweeted: "What does mpj do when he’s not making wide open shots ?"

@Eng_royal91 tweeted: "41 points 🤚🏻USELESS🤚🏻"

@jamesabaileyjr tweeted: "If the Nuggets lose game 3 series over, Heat Championship loading."

@MichaelOlawumi6 tweeted: "I can’t believe how useless Michael porter jr is,they need to trade him for another good 3 point shooter who is on a lower salary.He’s absolutely nowhere near worth $35,000,000 yearly.Completely one-dimensional player,if his three doesn’t fall,he has no significant impact on winning"

