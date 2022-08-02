"This man was a fearless civil rights activist at a time when our country was really very racially divided" - NBA columnist contemplates on Bill Russell's impact and legacy outside basketball

Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell will forever be known as the man who paved the way for other basketball players. As great as he was on the court, he was even more excellent off the court. He inspired generations of African-American athletes to fight for equal rights.

The Hall of Famer passed away at 88 on July 31st, 2022. Based on numerous reports, Russell passed away "peacefully" while his wife Jeannine Russell was at his side.

The Celtic big man was known to be a true winner. He won 11 NBA championships throughout his 13-year career. His defensive abilities gave his team what they needed in crucial moments.

His leadership ultimately became one of his most trusted qualities. In 1966, Bill Russell became the first black head coach in league history. From 1966-69, he was the Celtics' player-coach, leading them to championships during those seasons until he retired.

As fellow athletes, fans and the media mourned his passing, ESPN's Jackie MacMullan reflected on how the five-time MVP changed the course of history.

"He was the absolute greatest rebounder probably of all time," MacMullan said as she honored the late Celtic legend.

"I would say, the most important and impactful, or one of the most important, impactful athletes that ever lived. Certainly the most impactful basketball player."

Jackie MacMullan ended with this:

"This man was a fearless civil rights activist at a time when our country was really, very racially divided, particularly by the way in the city he was playing."

Bill Russell's influence on the court is evident. However, some would argue that his fight for African-American rights weighs more. The NBA legend has inspired generations of black athletes to pursue their dreams.

Bill Russell has opened the door for more black coaches in the league

Bill Russell is one of the most revered athletes today.

Being the first black coach in the NBA, Russell proved that race doesn't have anything to do with coaching. All you need is knowledge and passion for the game of basketball. What's even more impressive is that he did it while he was still an active player in the league, and he won championships. He opened the door for other black coaches to lead their squads to win titles.

In the past, teams with black coaches were scarce in the NBA. Although there were black athletes, the coaching department lacked diversity. Due to Bill Russell's social activism, the league finally opened up to hiring black coaches. Soon, many followed the steps of Russell.

Fast forward to the present, half of the league is now composed of black head coaches.

The 12-time All-Star opened many doors for African-American people to excel in today's society. It also changed the perception of equality for many.

