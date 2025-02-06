"This man is NOT 270 pounds"- Lakers fans go berserk as Luka Doncic rocks the Purple and Gold for the first time 

Luka Doncic donned the Purple and Gold jersey for the first time on Wednesday in his first shoot with the LA Lakers after his blockbuster trade. The Slovenian rocked his #77 on the icon swingman jersey with gold as the base and purple borders. He didn't wear the jersey during his press conference and was on the sidelines in the Lakers' first game after trades, dealing with a calf injury.

However, as he inches closer to his debut, which is likely on Saturday against the Pacers, the Lakers released pictures of Doncic in the jersey. Lakers fans were seemingly eager to see that as they continued to digest this mega transition.

The fanbase was elated after seeing Doncic's shoot in a Lakers jersey. One fan called out reports from the Mavericks camp, which raised concerns about the player's conditioning, saying:

"This man is NOT 270 pounds. Bunch of liars in dallas"

Another said:

"Pleasing to the eye"

"This doesn't look real," one fan added.

"Doesn’t look overweight to me," one fan said.

One fan tweeted:

