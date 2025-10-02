  • home icon
  • "This man can't stop hating": Luka Doncic fans put Tim McMahon and Brian Windhorst on blast for snarky comments on Lakers star's EuroBasket defense 

By Sameer Khan
Modified Oct 02, 2025 13:06 GMT
Luka Doncic fans put Tim McMahon and Brian Windhorst on blast
Luka Doncic fans put Tim McMahon and Brian Windhorst on blast (Credits: Imagn and Getty)

Tim McMahon and Brian Windhorst have landed themselves in trouble with Luka Doncic fans for their comments on the Slovenian guard’s defense at EuroBasket 2025. Doncic led his country to the round of 16 at the tournament, averaging 34.7 points, 8.6 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game.

He was named among the tournament’s five best players and was also recognized for his defense after being nominated for the best defender award. On Tuesday, one of Doncic’s fan pages shared an ESPN segment of McMahon and Windhorst poking fun at the LA Lakers guard’s nomination.

“Get this, he was one of the nominees for the Best Defender award. Luka can do no wrong in Europe,” McMahon said.

Brian Windhorst chimed in, saying:

“Jake LaRavia would have won that award.”
“Jake LaRavia would fit right in over there at EuroBasket,” McMahon said. “I saw some folks indicate that the rap that Luka has in the NBA is wrong, I was like ‘no.’”
X account @SloHoopsFan shared the post with the caption:

“This man can’t stop hating on Luka, even after Luka is long gone from Dallas. Unbelievable!”

More of Doncic’s fans reacted to the post criticizing Windhorst and McMahon for their remarks. Here are the most notable reactions from X:

Luka Doncic is in a "better place" after tumultuous 2024-25

2024-25 was full of ups and downs for Luka Doncic, as his home of seven seasons, the Dallas Mavericks, traded him to the LA Lakers in February 2025. Apart from the shocking trade and the criticism he faced for his conditioning, Doncic had to face the challenge of adjusting to a new team mid-season.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, the Lakers guard was asked about what mental adjustments he has made to adjust to his new situation. Doncic answered, touching on last season's struggles while emphasizing that he is in a "better place."

"Way easier now, obviously I went through a lot last year and it was not easy to adjust. Like I said before, this is a fresh start, a fresh mind for me. I'm in a better place for sure," Doncic said.

Luka Doncic and the Lakers will tip off their first preseason game against the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 3.

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

Edited by Sameer Khan
