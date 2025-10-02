"This man can't stop hating": Luka Doncic fans put Tim McMahon and Brian Windhorst on blast for snarky comments on Lakers star's EuroBasket defense 

Tim McMahon and Brian Windhorst have landed themselves in trouble with Luka Doncic fans for their comments on the Slovenian guard’s defense at EuroBasket 2025. Doncic led his country to the round of 16 at the tournament, averaging 34.7 points, 8.6 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game.He was named among the tournament’s five best players and was also recognized for his defense after being nominated for the best defender award. On Tuesday, one of Doncic’s fan pages shared an ESPN segment of McMahon and Windhorst poking fun at the LA Lakers guard’s nomination.“Get this, he was one of the nominees for the Best Defender award. Luka can do no wrong in Europe,” McMahon said.Brian Windhorst chimed in, saying:“Jake LaRavia would have won that award.”“Jake LaRavia would fit right in over there at EuroBasket,” McMahon said. “I saw some folks indicate that the rap that Luka has in the NBA is wrong, I was like ‘no.’”X account @SloHoopsFan shared the post with the caption:“This man can’t stop hating on Luka, even after Luka is long gone from Dallas. Unbelievable!”More of Doncic’s fans reacted to the post criticizing Windhorst and McMahon for their remarks. Here are the most notable reactions from X:segson @segson9LINK@SloHoopsFan He clearly didn't watch Eurobasket and doesn't understand how people in Europe feel about Luka. He has a lot of haters in Europe, so it's not true that he &quot;can't do no wrong&quot;. He was also great on defence and this wasn't a joke. And there were many gret defenders playingLily Bryce @LilyBryce1000LINK@SloHoopsFan He gets paid to be a negative Luka commenter. He relishes it. Luka wont give him the time of day.Pika @pikabasketballLINK@SloHoopsFan Yikessss MacMahon acts like he has a personal stake in taking down Luka Doncic a notch. Very odd. Comes off as personal vendetta, always MacMahon always wants to take away flowers from Luka. Meanwhile the players who play against Luka know what’s up.dashPhilo 🐥✝️ @d4_DBBYinLINKHe clearly never watched all of Luka's national team games. Too much focus on club basketball (btw, LA Lakers is a basketball club team).HeroOfTheDay @Hero_OfThe_DayLINK@SloHoopsFan This proves that he didn’t watch the tournament. Then Windbag saying “Jake LaRavia” would’ve won that award” while Giannis as well as some of the best defenders in the entire NBA were over there, proves that they have no idea what they’re talking about.Luka Doncic is in a &quot;better place&quot; after tumultuous 2024-252024-25 was full of ups and downs for Luka Doncic, as his home of seven seasons, the Dallas Mavericks, traded him to the LA Lakers in February 2025. Apart from the shocking trade and the criticism he faced for his conditioning, Doncic had to face the challenge of adjusting to a new team mid-season.Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, the Lakers guard was asked about what mental adjustments he has made to adjust to his new situation. Doncic answered, touching on last season's struggles while emphasizing that he is in a &quot;better place.&quot;&quot;Way easier now, obviously I went through a lot last year and it was not easy to adjust. Like I said before, this is a fresh start, a fresh mind for me. I'm in a better place for sure,&quot; Doncic said.Luka Doncic and the Lakers will tip off their first preseason game against the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 3.