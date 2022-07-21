"This man took a huge pay cut for Morey to do nothing special", "$68.6 million after dropping 11 points in an elimination game? Rip Sixers" - Fans share hilarious reactions to James Harden's contract extension

James Harden displayed his commitment to winning a championship with the Philadelphia 76ers when he voiced his choice to take a pay cut this season. With the superstar agreeing to a two-year deal, fans have shared mixed reactions to the move.
Heading into the offseason, James Harden had a huge decision to make. The 32-year-old superstar was due to opt-in to his contract, which would take a massive toll on Philadelphia's cap space. This would virtually prevent them from pursuing valuable players going forward.
However, Harden made a rather bold move by agreeing to take a pay cut to facilitate building a stronger roster. As reported by Adrian Wojnarowski, Harden agreed to a two-year $68.6 million deal with the 76ers.
This decision has given Philadelphia a lot of freedom with regards to their cap space. While the guard's decision has helped the team, fans haven't been as kind.
Offering hilarious responses to Harden's decision, here are some of the best reactions from Twitter:
Fans have displayed a rather mixed set of reactions to the deal. With some applauding Harden for taking a pay cut to support the team, others have slandered him for being overpaid.
Harden was due to earn north of $47 million this season had he opted-in to his contract. In this regard, the $33 million he will earn frees up a lot of money for Philadelphia, hence aiding their roster to build strategies.
How has James Harden's decision helped the Philadelphia 76ers?
Harden joined the Philadelphia 76ers midway through last season. After being traded from the Brooklyn Nets as part of a blockbuster deal, the superstar guard was paired with Joel Embiid in Philadelphia.
Although the duo looked like one of the most potent combos in the league, the team as a whole failed to accomplish much success. A lot of this could be attributed to their roster strength.
To resolve this issue, Harden made a bold decision to take a pay cut instead of opting-in to his contract. With roughly $14 million to play around with, the 76ers have already made some interesting moves.
A relatively noteworthy signing was that of PJ Tucker. With the pay cut in full effect, Philadelphia could use the mid-level exception to pick up Tucker. This also allowed them to pick up Danuel House Jr. on the bi-annual exception.
Both of these players were former teammates of Harden at the Houston Rockets. Tucker spent last season with the Miami Heat as a solid 3-and-D specialist. Similarly, House was a valuable piece in the Rockets' system when it was run by Harden.
The two moves have already done a lot to improve Philadelphia's roster depth. While their big-man rotation continues to be a bit of a concern, the 76ers have started moving the right direction.