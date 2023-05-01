"This man works so hard" - Proud wife Ayesha Curry takes to Instagram to praise Steph Curry

On Sunday evening, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors found themselves in a Game 7 against the Sacramento Kings. While the game was close entering the fourth quarter, the two-time MVP put things away in historic fashion.

In the end, the Warriors walked away with a 20-point win to advance to the second round. This was in large part due to Steph Curry, who came up big for his team when they needed him.

Curry went off for 16 points in the fourth quarter to cap off a 50-point night for him. When the final buzzer sounded, he made history with the most points scored in a Game 7 by a player. Other notable names on the list included players like Kevin Durant and LeBron James.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After the game, Ayesha Curry took to Instagram to show love to her husband on this historic night. She kept things short and sweet when giving him the praise he deserves.

"Wild. I'm so proud. This man works so hard."

While the Warriors were able to finish off the Sacramento Kings, their work is far from over. Next up, they have a matchup with LeBron James and the LA Lakers to see who will be advancing to the conference finals.

Steph Curry put the NBA world on notice

For some time, many have seen Steph Curry as one of the greatest point guards ever. However, he made a statement with his historic outing against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.

Since their dynasty was at its peak, many around the NBA have been waiting to see when the Golden State Warriors will start to decline. Following this win, it's clear they still have something left in the tank.

Despite being the sixth seed in the Western Conference, the Warriors proved they are still capable of competing for a title. This is in large part due to the fact that Curry is still one of the best players on the planet.

Fresh off winning the finals last year, Golden State isn't done writing their story. If Curry continues to play at this level, they certainly have a chance to be in the mix this year. Following multiple upsets, it's clear this NBA postseason is going to be filled with paradoy.

If the Warriors want any shot at defending their title, they're going to need Curry to play at a high level. Getting past LeBron, Anthony Davis and the Lakers will be no easy feat.

Poll : 0 votes