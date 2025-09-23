  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Brooklyn Nets
  • "This market is a little different than where he was" - Brooklyn Nets GM wary of Michael Porter Jr.'s controversial views alienating fans 

"This market is a little different than where he was" - Brooklyn Nets GM wary of Michael Porter Jr.'s controversial views alienating fans 

By Kevin McCormick
Modified Sep 23, 2025 18:29 GMT
NBA: Brooklyn Nets-Media Day - Source: Imagn
Brooklyn Nets GM wary of Michael Porter Jr.'s controversial views (Source: Imagn)

This offseason, Michael Porter Jr. underwent a massive change in his NBA career. After spending years with the Denver Nuggets, he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Cam Johnson. As he navigates this new chapter, management appears to be giving him an adjustment period to settle in.

Ad

Following the trade, Porter Jr. stepped into the public eye more than ever before. He appeared on countless podcasts and streams, where he made some choice remarks about topics on and off the basketball court.

On Tuesday morning, the Nets kicked off the 2025-26 season with Media Day. During his first press conference of the year, GM Sean Marks was asked about Michael Porter Jr. and his actions this summer. He noted that they have had conversations with the veteran forward while touching on the drastic change from Denver to Brooklyn.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Those conversations that myself and a group have had with Michael will remain internal," Marks said. "So I think he's, one, finding his way. I think, you know, we'll just basically leave it at that. But I mean, he knows where the organization stands on certain issues and topics, and you know, this market is a little different than where he was."
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

Michael Porter Jr. opens up on major lifestyle change since joining Nets

For Michael Porter Jr., this trade is a major change when it comes to his playing career and way of life. Ahead of his first season with the Brooklyn Nets, he reflected on some of the day-to-day changes he's already had to make.

Arguably the biggest difference for Porter Jr. now is living in the country's biggest metropolitan city. During an interview at Media Day, he was asked how he's adjusting to getting around in New York.

Ad

When he first arrived, Micahel Porter Jr. had intentions of traveling around the city with his car. However, after a couple of weeks, he learned that opting for ride-share apps is the better way to go.

"Traffic is tough," Porter Jr. said. "I shipped a car out here. I was thinking can I drive, I ended up being like no. The $200, $250 a day Ubering is worth it out here."
Ad

Off-court stuff aside, Porter Jr.'s arrival in Brooklyn also allows him to change as a player. With the Denver Nuggets, he played a defined role alongside Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. Now on the Nets, Porter Jr. can showcase more of his offensive arsenal aside from being a viable catch-and-shoot player on the perimeter.

About the author
Kevin McCormick

Kevin McCormick

Twitter icon

Kevin McCormick is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in journalism and a bachelor's degree in Sports Management Marketing from Holy Family University.

Kevin has worked with various notable outlets throughout his career, including 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, Heavy Sports, and Sports Illustrated/FanNation, before joining Sportskeeda in March 2022.

Specializing in NBA and WNBA coverage, Kevin's passion for basketball stems from his hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Among his favorite players are Kevin Durant, Chet Holmgren, and Steph Curry, while his all-time favorites include Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.

Kevin holds Coach K in high regard for the large input he's had on the game helping mold players across multiple generations. Kevin believes the iconic rivalry between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson helped elevate the league to its current status.

Through his writing, Kevin provides in-depth analysis and insights into player and coach quotes. He prioritizes sourcing information from credible and reliable outlets.

Kevin enjoys reading, aiming to finish at least one book per month, and he is a big fan of music.

Know More

Brooklyn Nets Nation! You can check out the latest Brooklyn Nets Schedule and dive into the Nets Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Kevin McCormick
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications