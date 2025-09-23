"This market is a little different than where he was" - Brooklyn Nets GM wary of Michael Porter Jr.'s controversial views alienating fans 

This offseason, Michael Porter Jr. underwent a massive change in his NBA career. After spending years with the Denver Nuggets, he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Cam Johnson. As he navigates this new chapter, management appears to be giving him an adjustment period to settle in.Following the trade, Porter Jr. stepped into the public eye more than ever before. He appeared on countless podcasts and streams, where he made some choice remarks about topics on and off the basketball court.On Tuesday morning, the Nets kicked off the 2025-26 season with Media Day. During his first press conference of the year, GM Sean Marks was asked about Michael Porter Jr. and his actions this summer. He noted that they have had conversations with the veteran forward while touching on the drastic change from Denver to Brooklyn.&quot;Those conversations that myself and a group have had with Michael will remain internal,&quot; Marks said. &quot;So I think he's, one, finding his way. I think, you know, we'll just basically leave it at that. But I mean, he knows where the organization stands on certain issues and topics, and you know, this market is a little different than where he was.&quot;Lucas Kaplan @LucasKaplan_LINKasked Sean Marks about how the Nets felt about and/or handled Michael Porter Jr.'s summer of media appearances and quotes: &quot;Those conversations that myself and a group have had with Michael will remain internal. I think this is, as Jordi alluded to, a new environment for him, aMichael Porter Jr. opens up on major lifestyle change since joining Nets For Michael Porter Jr., this trade is a major change when it comes to his playing career and way of life. Ahead of his first season with the Brooklyn Nets, he reflected on some of the day-to-day changes he's already had to make.Arguably the biggest difference for Porter Jr. now is living in the country's biggest metropolitan city. During an interview at Media Day, he was asked how he's adjusting to getting around in New York.When he first arrived, Micahel Porter Jr. had intentions of traveling around the city with his car. However, after a couple of weeks, he learned that opting for ride-share apps is the better way to go.&quot;Traffic is tough,&quot; Porter Jr. said. &quot;I shipped a car out here. I was thinking can I drive, I ended up being like no. The $200, $250 a day Ubering is worth it out here.&quot; Off-court stuff aside, Porter Jr.'s arrival in Brooklyn also allows him to change as a player. With the Denver Nuggets, he played a defined role alongside Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. Now on the Nets, Porter Jr. can showcase more of his offensive arsenal aside from being a viable catch-and-shoot player on the perimeter.