“This might be his masterpiece” - Nick Wright praises 12-time All-Star’s ‘surgical precision point guard play', says he’s one of the top 25 players in the history of the league

Phoenix Suns' Chris Paul put together another masterful point guard display, especially in the second half of Game 2 of their Western Conference semifinals against the Dallas Mavericks. While TV personality Nick Wright would like to see Luka Doncic and the Mavs go through to the next round, he could not deny the outstanding job being done by Paul.

Despite their regular-season dominance, there was doubt the Suns would get eliminated in the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs, especially as Devin Booker was sidelined with a hamstring injury. But CP3 took matters into his own hands to see out the series.

The Suns are attempting the same thing, trying to show their dominance and snuff out any fighting chances the Mavs might think they have. On an episode of First Things First, Wright took the time to praise and commend Luka Doncic for passing Michael Jordan in the highest points per game category.

Meanwhile, he also talked about the Suns being legitimate championship contenders, and how Paul is at the center of it, calling him one of the top 25 players of all time in the league.

"I do have to open my eyes to the possibility that Chris Paul, who is one of the 25 greatest players ever, this might be his masterpiece. He's about to turn 37 years old, this might be his moment.

"I thought what he did last night, and what he's done the entire fourth quarter of this postseason has been downright surgical precision point guard play. And I think he's getting in the Mavs' heads, and he's getting anywhere on the court."

Offensively, Paul is still a threat, and he has continually shown it. The floor general averaged 14.7 points, 10.8 assists (league-best), 4.4 rebounds, and 1.9 steals during the regular season. In the first round against the New Orleans Pelicans, he finished with 22.3 points and 11.3 assists.

Chris Paul has a record of elevating teams with "surgical precision point guard plays"

CP3 has made a habit of turning average teams into championship contenders. Unfortunately, the All-Star point guard is yet to win a championship.

In his 17-year career, he has reached the NBA Finals once, which was last year during his first run with the Suns. Although they jumped out to a 2-0 series lead against the Milwaukee Bucks, they lost their next four games.

The Pelicans, LA Clippers, and Houston Rockets are the teams that he the point guard has taken to deep playoff runs. Sadly, injuries have always plagued his team, creating a "what if" scenario at every turn.

Nonetheless, Paul undoubtedly has his sights on lifting an NBA title, and he might not get a better shot than this. The Suns have the best record in the league and have the makings of a championship team.

