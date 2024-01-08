"This is too much for me": Draymond Green admits considering retirement, thanks NBA commissioner for helping him out

Draymond Green has been suspended over the last month after punching Jusuf Nurkic in a game on Dec. 12. As he gets ready for his return, the former champion opened up on how he was close to retirement.

During a recent episode of his podcast, Draymond Green opened up on what life has been like for him in recent weeks. He has missed the last 14 games for the Golden State Warriors after being suspended indefinitely. Green admitted he was seriously considering retiring, but NBA commissioner Adam Silver managed to talk him out of it.

"I told him, 'Adam this is too much for me. ... This is too much. It's all becoming too much for me -- and I'm going to retire,'" Green said. "And Adam said, 'You're making a very rash decision and I won't let you do that.'

Green went on to praise Silver, saying he is thankful to play in a league with a commissioner who wants to help players.

"We had a long, great conversation -- very helpful to me. Very thankful to play in a league with a commissioner like Adam who's more about helping you than hurting you."

This recent absence marked the second time this season Draymond Green was sidelined due to a suspension. He was forced to sit out five games after choking Rudy Gobert during a scuffle with the Minnesota Timberwolves on November 14.

Over the past month, the Warriors have managed to stay afloat without Green. Their record in the past 13 games sits at 7-6. Overall, Golden State is 17-19 on the year and is in 11th place in the Western Conference.

Draymond Green nearing return to the Golden State Warriors

Following his conversation with Adam Silver, the NBA decided to put an end to Draymond Green's suspension. On January 6, a press release was put out saying that he had been reinstated.

In the time he was away, Green took the necessary steps to better himself. Along with seeing a counselor, he sat down with people from the league, Warriors and the Player's Association. This is a practice that is expected to continue throughout the course of the season.

After he was reinstated, Green re-joined the Golden State Warriors at the team facility. Reports stated that the former Defensive Player of the Year will need about a week to ramp-up and get ready to appear in games.

This news comes at a good time for the Warriors, as they just lost a key rotation player for the next month. Chris Paul suffered a hand injury over the weekend that resulted in him getting surgery. The veteran point guard is expected to be out the next four to six weeks.

Green has played in just 15 games so far this season. In that span, he is averaging 9.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists.