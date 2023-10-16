"This is too much": Tristan Thompson's baby mama's sister blasts Kim Kardashian for calling Tristan Thompson 'good dad' to Tatum and True

Tristan Thompson might have a good relationship with the Kardashians, but it's not the same with everyone. The NBA star shares four children with three different women, and taking shots at him and Kim Kardashian was his former partner Jordan Craig's sister, Kai Craig. Her comments came after Kim called him a "good dad" on the latest episode of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians.' Thompson shares his oldest son, Prince, with Craig.

In the latest episode of the hit reality show, Kardashian was lavish in her praise for Thompson. According to RadarOnline:

"I know you guys are gonna hate me for this, and you're gonna hate us, and you're gonna think Khloé's whatever. It's so crazy because he's such a good friend and he's such a good dad, but he just couldn’t get it together in that area of being a faithful boyfriend."

This didn't sit down well with Kai, who later called out the former Los Angeles Lakers star and Kardashian. She also slammed the player for allegedly using his son Prince for photo ops.

"It has been so hard to refrain from speaking up, and out of respect for my sister's privacy I haven't for over 7 years, but this is just too much. "It's painful to see how Tristan can find the time to do these nice things for others but can't seem to show up and be a real parent for my nephew Prince."

At the time of writing, there were no comments from either Tristan Thompson or Kardashian.

Tristan Thompson's ex-partner's sister took aim at Kim Kardashian as well

It wasn't just Tristan Thompson who was called out, but Kai took aim at Kim Kardashian as well. In her lambasting of the star on an Instagram post that is now deleted, she added that Thompson was guilty of ignoring his children.

"@Kim Kardashian, I don't want to believe that you are this insensitive to the fact that he literally ignores his children. That's nice if he's been a good friend to you, but let's consider our sisters before taking to global platforms to defend this man's character."

Craig began dating Thompson in 2014 but their two-year relationship turned murky and came to an end when he became involved with Khloe Kardashian.

Previously, Craig filed a lawsuit against the former Cleveland Cavaliers star due to a drop in his income. According to a report from DJ Vlad, the veteran was slapped with a lawsuit in hopes of keeping her $40,000 per month for child support. Thompson's income in 2019 was reportedly at $17.7 million. It has since dipped to a reported $9.2 million.

Only time will tell how Tristan Thompson responds to these latest allegations from Kai and deal with the lawsuit from his ex.