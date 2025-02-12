“This is nasty bro” – NBA Fans shred Dwight Howard for boasting about using the same toothbrush as his partner

Dwight Howard has once again found himself at the center of social media buzz. The former NBA star is making headlines after his latest post on X. In the clip that Howard posted, he openly shared a toothbrush with his partner, Amy Luciani. The act has sparked an outrage, with several fans expressing their disgust.

Howard and his partner, dressed in a Los Angeles Lakers robe, shared the same toothbrush. However, the 2020 NBA champion dismissed the criticism, addressing the "nasty" remarks by shedding light on the couple’s “pearly whites.”

“They said we nasty for sharing the same toothbrush, but we the ones with the pearly whites,” Dwight Howard wrote.

Many users disagreed with the 39-year-old, calling the act unhygienic. Some even highlighted the potential health risks associated with sharing a toothbrush.

“bruhhhhh youre transfering bacteria, viruses, and fungi directly from the bristles that can lead to infections,” one fan wrote.

“Gross bro… Even on accident… what if (hypothetically) one of y’all had a STD and brushing caused you to scrape and cut the gum open and now y’all are swapping more than just spit,” another user wrote.

“This is nasty bro don’t sugar coat it,” one user wrote.

“Ewwwwwww,” another user exclaimed.

“Idgaf what color your teeth are - that’s absolutely disgusting,” one fan wrote.

“So please go and argue with the dentist, sir. Craziness!!!” another user argued.

Dwight Howard gives up on his NBA comeback

When discussing potential additions to the Los Angeles Lakers, Dwight Howard has been a popular name among fans. Social media is filled with supporters who desire to see him back in the Purple & Gold.

However, following the Lakers' announcement of Mark Williams as Anthony Davis' replacement, Howard took to X to ask his fans to stop flooding him with messages.

“Lakers got a center now yall can stop tagging me,” Howard wrote.

Unfortunately, the trade between the Lakers and the Charlotte Hornets was rescinded after Williams failed his physical examination. However, the Lakers have addressed their big-man concerns by signing Alex Len as an alternative solution.

