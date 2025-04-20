Portland Trail Blazers big man Deandre Ayton had an early offseason after his team failed to make the NBA playoffs. Fans online were shocked at Ayton's activity less than a week after the season ended. He was allegedly exposed by her ex-girlfriend, Katt Leya, for sliding into her DMs.

In a post on her Instagram stories, the IG model and social media content creator shared an alleged screenshot of Ayton's message to her. The Blazers center seemingly informed her about being in her city, possibly looking to rekindle their previous relationship.

However, the model wasn't interested as she shared another story, this time featuring Devin Booker, whom she called her GOAT. Booker and Ayton were former teammates with the Phoenix Suns, and there have been rumors about potential discord between them.

NBA fans online couldn't believe Deandre Ayton's alleged attempt to have a conversation with Katt Leya on social media. Ayton and Leya were linked a couple of years ago, with a clip of them going viral online. There were even rumors of Leya getting pregnant, but there are no images of a baby bump or a baby in her IG.

Here are some of the reactions from X, formerly on Twitter:

"Oh this is nasty lmao," a fan tweeted.

"NBA players in love with air head bimbos gotta be studied," one fan commented.

"They were dating at one point no?" another fan asked.

"Bro doing all that weird sh*t but nothing else on the court," a fan wrote.

"DA looking like 50 year old retired NBA player tf," one fan quipped.

"NBA players are too far gone," another fan remarked.

Deandre Ayton has also been linked to Anissa Evans, a social media influencer, for many years. Evans gave birth to their son named Deandre Jr. in March 2021 when he was still with the Phoenix Suns.

Katt Leya offended by people for comparing her situation with Deandre Ayton to Zion Williamson

Katt Leya once called out people for comparing her situation with Deandre Ayton to Zion Williamson. (Photo: IMAGN)

Back in the 2023 offseason, Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans made headlines due to his entanglement with adult film star Moriah Mills. At the same time, Deandre Ayton was linked to Katt Leya, who was making adult film content online.

Fans began comparing Ayton and Williamson for their choices, but Leya was seemingly offended by it. She defended her reported relationship with the then-Phoenix Suns star, sharing an image of them together way back in 2018 when he was still a rookie.

The Williamson-Mills issue died down after a whirlwind summer, while Leya was back in the spotlight with her latest IG story.

Nevertheless, it could be another interesting summer for Ayton, who is entering the final year of his contract with the Portland Trail Blazers.

