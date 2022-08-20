"The Nets thought that everybody was gonna come and say, 'Oh, we'll give you everything for KD'!" - NBA analyst on Nets getting a reality check and why no team has an offer for Kevin Durant even after 50 days

ESPN's Nick Friedell believes Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant won't be getting traded anytime soon. Friedell highlighted the Nets' asking price as a stumbling block. Brooklyn wants a young All-Star, contributing role players and a bevy of draft picks. Such a package could deplete any contending roster, hampering their chances of contending for the title. On ESPN's NBA Today show, Friedell said:

"This is the NBA's version of Instagram vs. Reality. Because the Nets thought that everybody was gonna come and say, 'Oh we'll give you everything for KD.' And the reality is that has not been the case."

"I still have not seen a deal materialize where a team can give up what it wants to get Kevin and still be at a title-contention level because they're gonna have to gut everything to make it happen for what the Nets want."

The Brooklyn Nets want a young All-Star, multiple contributing role players and a bevy of draft capital for the former NBA MVP. Durant is arguably the best player in the world now and is under contract for four more years. These factors explain why the Nets' asking price has been steep.

However, the Nets don't hold leverage in trade talks with other teams because potential suitors know about Durant's desire to leave. Additionally, Durant will be 34 just before the start of the season. He has also been injury prone since making his comeback from the Achilles tear he suffered during the 2019 NBA Finals.

Several contending teams aren't interested in diminishing their squad depth and missing out on competing for the title next year to get Durant.

Brooklyn Nets could be a threat in the Eastern Conference if Kevin Durant stays and works it out with Sean Marks and Steve Nash.

Kevin Durant reportedly gave the Brooklyn Nets ownership an ultimatum to choose between him or general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash. Once those reports were out, Nets owner Joe Tsai took to Twitter to support Marks and Nash.

Joe Tsai @joetsai1999 Our front office and coaching staff have my support. We will make decisions in the best interest of the Brooklyn Nets. Our front office and coaching staff have my support. We will make decisions in the best interest of the Brooklyn Nets.

However, the Nets haven't received any offers that meet their demands. Despite Durant requesting a trade roughly 50 days ago, he is still on the team. He could be in the squad for their opening game of the upcoming season.

Players have sat out games in the past if their respective teams haven't been able to move them. However, many believe Kevin Durant will not take that route due to his love for playing the sport.

His relationship with GM Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash could distract the team. However, Durant and the Nets will have a solid chance of contending for the title if they can resolve their issues.

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed Column: Kevin Durant and the Nets need each other, even if both sides won’t admit it trib.al/tTURWPS Column: Kevin Durant and the Nets need each other, even if both sides won’t admit it trib.al/tTURWPS

The Brooklyn Nets have continued to improve their roster amid all the uncertainty circling Kevin Durant. They also have the option of not trading Kyrie Irving next season. Meanwhile, Ben Simmons will soon make his debut for the franchise.

StatMuse @statmuse The Nets *could* just run it back.



Kyrie Irving

Joe Harris

Kevin Durant

Ben Simmons

Nic Claxton



Bench:

Patty Mills

Seth Curry

Royce O’Neale

Cam Thomas

TJ Warren The Nets *could* just run it back.Kyrie IrvingJoe HarrisKevin DurantBen SimmonsNic ClaxtonBench: Patty MillsSeth CurryRoyce O’NealeCam ThomasTJ Warren https://t.co/GR4319H0Iy

The Nets have lacked defensive depth over the past two seasons. However, they could flourish on defense with the return of Simmons and the addition of Royce O'Neale. Their balance is ideal for a contending roster, so the Nets' chances of going all the way with Kevin Durant are bright.

