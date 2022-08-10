“This is what we need to discuss ‘Mr Easy Money Sniper’ because you welcomed the addition of Steve Nash” - Jalen Rose believes the Nets should not trade Kevin Durant after making moves KD previously appreciated

Kevin Durant's trade request has been one of the biggest stories of the NBA offseason so far. Just a few days ago, the two-time champion met with Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai to discuss his future. Many would have thought for it to be a fruitful meeting where Tsai would convince KD to stay.

However, contrary to that, reports emerged that Kevin Durant had re-iterated his trade request. NBA analysts have come up with a lot of different opinions. Former NBA player Jalen Rose believes that the Nets should not trade the twelve-time All-Star, regardless of what happens. Speaking about the situation on "The Jalen & Jacoby Show," he said:

"Here's what I'll say about the Easy Money Sniper, as I see him turn over both shoulders and shoot with one leg, as I see those arms are so long that he can scratch his knees, it reminds me that I'm not trading him."

During his meeting with Joe Tsai, Kevin Durant gave him an ultimatum. He asked the owner to choose between firing the duo of Sean Marks and Steve Nash or keeping him on the team. This certainly sent shockwaves across the NBA as KD had a big role in the Nets hiring Nash as their head coach. Speaking about what this would mean for his future with the team, Jalen Rose said:

"This is what we need to discuss Mr. Easy Money Sniper, because you welcomed the addition of Steve Nash as the head coach, I made a lot of moved and I assume that they were in concert with the wishes of one Kevin Durant and you can now determine he clearly appreciated those moves that were being made because he signed the long term deal,"

Get Up @GetUpESPN



"You tell me a scenario where you have delivered an ultimatum to a billionaire where it typically works out in your favor. ... I think it was a flex." @RealJayWilliams weighs in on Kevin Durant's trade request"You tell me a scenario where you have delivered an ultimatum to a billionaire where it typically works out in your favor. ... I think it was a flex." .@RealJayWilliams weighs in on Kevin Durant's trade request 👀"You tell me a scenario where you have delivered an ultimatum to a billionaire where it typically works out in your favor. ... I think it was a flex." https://t.co/v0zKWNxsxF

Marks has made some pretty moves since being appointed as the GM of the Nets in 2016. Jalen Rose believes that the Nets should not consider firing Marks as well.

"If I'm the Nets, I hope to have a healthy Ben Simmons, a healthy Kyrie Irving, who no can play on the East coast based on the vaccine rules and a long-term deal with Kevin Durant. So no, I'm not gonna fire Sean Marks, who clearly has done an excellent job. He got Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, James Harden and Ben Simmons all to come to play for the Nets, that means he's doing an excellent job."

Jac Manuell @JacManuell I’m gonna miss Kevin Durant in a Brooklyn Nets uniform. I’m gonna miss Kevin Durant in a Brooklyn Nets uniform. https://t.co/Wbr7ibUevC

Will Kevin Durant stay with the Brooklyn Nets?

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Four

Kevin Durant is one of the best players in the NBA. He is one of the most prolific scorers in the league and his ability to shoot is what makes him special. However, the two-time champion is 33 years old and has played only 90 out of a possible 154 regular season games in the last two seasons.

Ball Don't Stop @balldontstop Kevin Durant in Game 3 of the 2018 NBA Finals is basketball brilliance, skill and clutch at a 100 overall. Kevin Durant in Game 3 of the 2018 NBA Finals is basketball brilliance, skill and clutch at a 100 overall. https://t.co/2SdHkW0Ks7

He has had a few injury problems and that is not something a team trading for him would want. The Nets are expecting a huge haul in exchange for him, which is why nothing significant has transpired yet. They are firm on their demands and will only pull the trigger on the trade if they get what they want in exchange for the forward.

If no team is able to make a deal happen, Durant may have to stay with the Nets. However, it is in no way a bad thing for him as they have a stellar roster lined up for next season. Ben Simmons and Joe Harris are both returning from injuries and this alone will provide them with a lot of boost. There is still no clarity on Kyrie Irving's situation as he continues to be on the LA Lakers' radar.

Ball Don't Stop @balldontstop This right here is when you really celebrate efficiency. He was 70% on all skill.



One of the greatest performances of all-time. Thank you, Kevin Durant! 49/17/10 hits different when it’s on pure skill and #MainlyJumpers This right here is when you really celebrate efficiency. He was 70% on all skill.One of the greatest performances of all-time. Thank you, Kevin Durant! 49/17/10 hits different when it’s on pure skill and #MainlyJumpers 🔥 This right here is when you really celebrate efficiency. He was 70% on all skill. One of the greatest performances of all-time. Thank you, Kevin Durant! https://t.co/quMJODdFeL

Whether Durant stays or not will only be determined in the coming weeks. However, if he does, the Nets will be a team to watch out for in the next campaign.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by James Meyers