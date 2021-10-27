"This is the new LeBron, the late-career LeBron, it's the LeBron wanting to pass Kareem"- Skip Bayless on LeBron James taking more jumpers this season and aiming to outscore Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

LeBron James enters his 19th season as one of the top five players in the league. That is largely based on his ability to change the game at a moment's notice with his superior basketball IQ, elite playmaking skills and clutch shot-making ability.

LeBron's longetivity is unprecedented as most superstars lose steam at some point in their careers irrespective of how talented they are. King James' situation is comparable to a bottle of wine as he looks to be getting better as he ages.

One of the other major factors that has helped LeBron play at a high level for this long is his ability to alter his game according to the needs and changes happening in the league.

LeBron transformed his game from a young star relying on his elite athleticism to a more savvy veteran. He now opts to take mid-range jumpers and three-pointers compared to driving into the lane and attacking the rim every chance he gets. This has helped him conserve energy and turn it up a notch during the post-season.

However, television personality and one of LeBron James' biggest critics, Skip Bayless, thinks it's something else. Bayless believes the reason LeBron prefers to take more jumpers now is his intention to surpass fellow Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time top scorer. Here is what he said in an appearance on FS1's Skip and Shannon: Undisputed:

This is the new LeBron, the late-career LeBron, it's the LeBron wanting to pass Kareem. He's figured out 3 counts more than 2.

Skip's comments seem ludicrous because logic dictates that attacking the rim with the consistency that LeBron has done in the past is more draining as compared to taking a jumper. With LeBron being 36 years old, the wear and tear will be more irrespective of how well he takes care of his body.

Hence, LeBron James taking a jumpshot compared to driving into the lane seems like a better business decision for him and the Lakers more often than not considering their future plans.

Can LeBron James win his fifth NBA championship this season with the Los Angeles Lakers?

Los Angeles Lakers superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis

LeBron James has the ideal opportunity to win his fifth championship with the Los Angeles Lakers. They have a stacked squad that is capable of beating the best despite them not playing at an elite level at the moment.

The Lakers caused a seismic shift in the league after a blockbuster trade for Russell Westbrook during the offseason. LA finally had their own big three to match that of the Nets. However, Westbrook's fit with LeBron and Anthony Davis seemed debatable and with the disastrous start that they have had that question has become even more relevant.

Having said that, LeBron James is one of the best leaders the game has ever seen. His high IQ and photographic memory helps him see plays before they happen, enabling him to put his teammates in the right positions to succeed. Adversity is something that is not new to him and he will eventually make things click. Don't be surprised if you see LeBron hold up the Larry O'Brien trophy at the end of the season.

