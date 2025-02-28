"This is next team to start a dynasty" : 4X NBA All Star claims $3.5 billion franchise transforming into next Warriors

The Oklahoma City Thunder have the second-best record in the NBA at 47-11 and DeMarcus Cousins thinks we are seeing the beginning stages of a team that could be the next dynasty.

Speaking on the "Run It Back" show, Cousins said of the Thunder:

"I think this is the next team to start a dynasty and the reason I say that is because they have so many assets for years to come on top of the talent that they already currently have."

The war chest of assets the Thunder have accumulated includes 31 picks over the next seven drafts. This breaks down to five picks in 2025, 2027 and 2020; three in 2026 and 2031; five in 2028 and seven in 2029. Cousins added that "they could get two to three more stars."

The Thunder currently boasts a roster that features MVP candidate Shai Gilgous-Alexander and 2022 No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren. He is rounding back into form after his recent return from a pelvic fracture suffered on Nov. 10 last year.

Cousins reiterated his position, saying that "I think they are just set up to dominate now and years (going) forward."

The four-time NBA All-Star also foresees that the Thunder’s best player will be a multiple-time NBA champion:

“Honestly, I could see Shai getting about 3 rings, 3 to 4.”

How far can the Thunder advance in the playoffs?

Oklahoma City currently sits atop the Western Conference with a 47-11 record, nine games in front of the second-seed Memphis Grizzlies.

Oklahoma City has built on a 2023-24 season in which they went 57-25, won the Northwest Division and advanced to the Western Conference.

This season, the Thunder are currently the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference with a 47-11 record ( the Thunder didn’t get their 47th win until the 68th game last season). They are on pace to win 66 games, which would be a high water mark in franchise history.

The Thunder has improved on the defensive side of the ball, improving their defensive rating from 112.1, which was fourth in the league last season, to a league-pacing 106.0 this season.

Their net rating has increased from +7.4 a season ago to +12.7, which is the second-highest in NBA history, trailing only the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls, whose rating was +13.4.

While not always an indicator of team success, it is of note that of the 10 teams with the highest net rating, seven won championships that same year.

Shai Gilgeous Alexander has improved on a season in which he averaged 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.5 assist by increasing his scoring to 32.4 points per contest. This was while keeping his rebounds and assists nearly the same, with 6.2 boards and 5.5 assists per contest and is no worse than No. 2 in the MVP race.

With an improved SGA and defense even better than last year, signs point to the Thunder marching to at least the conference finals with no problems.

