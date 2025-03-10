"This is a nice pickup": Bradley Beal's wife Kamiah Adams reacts to DK Metcalf-Steelers trade

Bradley Beal’s wife, Kamiah Adams-Beal, is monitoring the NFL free agency frenzy. The model, a reportedly big football fan, is monitoring the latest in the gridiron. She reacted to the breaking news of the Pittsburgh Steelers trading for former Seattle Seahawks superstar, DK Metcalf.

Adams-Beal shared an Instagram story after the blockbuster deal came out:

“Oooowwwwwweeeeee!!

“This is nice pickup!!

“What you gone do AR”

Bradley Beal's wife, Kamiah Adams-Beal, reacts to the DK Metcalf trade on Sunday. [photo: @kamiahadams/IG]

Per ESPN, Metcalf asked the team that drafted him in 2019 to trade him. After playing for the Seahawks for six years, the two-time Pro Bowler asked for a change of scenery. The Pittsburgh Steelers obliged the wide receiver by sending a 2025 second-round pick to Seattle. Steelers GM Omar Khan promptly gave Metcalf a new five-year, $150 million deal.

After praising Pittsburgh’s move, Bradley Beal’s wife seems to be waiting for the Arizona Cardinals to step up. Because Beal plays for the Phoenix Suns, the actress likely wanted to see what the Cardinals would do in free agency. Arizona will likely look to reinforce its pass rush and defensive line before dipping its toes in the wide receiver market.

Still, Kamiah Adams-Beal wondered who could bolster the Cardinals’ roster ahead of the new season.

Unlike Bradley Beal, DK Metcalf did not have a no-trade clause

Before the NBA trade deadline ended on Feb. 7, Bradley Beal was a fixture in trade rumors. The Phoenix Suns reportedly wanted to send him to Miami to bring Jimmy Butler to The Valley. Beal, though, unlike DK Metcalf, had an ace few in NBA history had. He had a no-trade clause, which gave him the right to decline or agree to a proposal.

Beal said in early January, when he was benched, that he did not want to leave Phoenix. The Suns could not move the shooting guard because of the stipulation in his contract.

Expand Tweet

Metcalf did not have the same ace Beal had in trade talks. The Seahawks sent him to a team that had the best offer on the table. Before the trade, the New England Patriots were reportedly the favorites to land Metcalf who showed disinterest in playing for the Robert Kraft-owned team.

The Seahawks could have sent Metcalf to New England if they liked the Patriots’ offer.

