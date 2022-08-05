"This offseason and everything is just about getting back to that point again" - Boston Celtics' 3x All-Star forward on the confidence to reach another Finals

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics had an epic run throughout the second half of the season that saw them land in the NBA Finals. The young team may have come up short against some seasoned veterans, but Tatum believes that the Celtics have what it takes to win the title next season.
The Boston Celtics had one of their best playoff runs in recent years last season. Led by the young core of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart, the C's powered their way through some tough competition to reach the Finals.
Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end. The Celtics' dream season came up short as the Golden State Warriors emerged as the champions. However, this has done little to dishearten the boys from Beantown.
In an interview with NBC Sports Boston, Tatum shared his thoughts on the new Celtics roster. When asked whether the team could win the title, he replied:
"What kind of competitor would I be if I said no? I always believe in myself and believe in my teammates. We was close. Got to Game 6 and we didn't make it happen."
He added:
"So this offseason and everything is just about getting back to that point again and getting over the hump. Obviously, we added two great pieces that, I feel, make us a lot better and compliment our team extremely well."
The Boston Celtics have made some key additions to accompany the young talent on their side in the offseason. With acquisitions such as Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari, the C's have definitely made some upgrades to their overall roster strength.
The Celtics possibly suffered from a lack of experience when coming up against the Warriors dynasty in the Finals. But the loss could be viewed as a learning curve for the young side. With a system in place that allows the team to flourish, Boston could be on the rise once more.
Can Jayson Tatum lead the Boston Celtics to a title?
Jayson Tatum emerged as one of the key performers for the Celtics in the playoffs. Carrying a huge responsibility on the offensive side of things, Tatum also stepped up as a defensive player and a leader.
The season itself saw a lot of dynamic changes for the Celtics. As the young core grew and developed together, the joint leadership strategy seemed to benefit the side.
Tatum flourished in Udoka's system as their go-to point getter in the clutch. Paired with the likes of Jaylen Brown, the duo also found a way to play off of each other quite well.
Unfortunately, Tatum's youth and inexperience was put on full display in the Finals against Golden State. Errant passes amongst other errors caused several problems that plagued the side, resulting in a loss in the Finals.
In this regard, the 24-year old superstar has a long way to go. However, the young Boston Celtics side will possibly learn a lot from their defeat in the Finals.