"This offseason and everything is just about getting back to that point again" - Boston Celtics' 3x All-Star forward on the confidence to reach another Finals

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics had an epic run throughout the second half of the season that saw them land in the NBA Finals. The young team may have come up short against some seasoned veterans, but Tatum believes that the Celtics have what it takes to win the title next season.

The Boston Celtics had one of their best playoff runs in recent years last season. Led by the young core of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart, the C's powered their way through some tough competition to reach the Finals.

Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end. The Celtics' dream season came up short as the Golden State Warriors emerged as the champions. However, this has done little to dishearten the boys from Beantown.

In an interview with NBC Sports Boston, Tatum shared his thoughts on the new Celtics roster. When asked whether the team could win the title, he replied:

"What kind of competitor would I be if I said no? I always believe in myself and believe in my teammates. We was close. Got to Game 6 and we didn't make it happen."

He added:

"So this offseason and everything is just about getting back to that point again and getting over the hump. Obviously, we added two great pieces that, I feel, make us a lot better and compliment our team extremely well."

The Boston Celtics have made some key additions to accompany the young talent on their side in the offseason. With acquisitions such as Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari, the C's have definitely made some upgrades to their overall roster strength.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn The Indiana Pacers are trading guard Malcolm Brogdon to the Boston Celtics, sources tell ESPN. The Indiana Pacers are trading guard Malcolm Brogdon to the Boston Celtics, sources tell ESPN.

The Celtics possibly suffered from a lack of experience when coming up against the Warriors dynasty in the Finals. But the loss could be viewed as a learning curve for the young side. With a system in place that allows the team to flourish, Boston could be on the rise once more.

Can Jayson Tatum lead the Boston Celtics to a title?

Jayson Tatum celebrates a play with the Celtics' bench

Jayson Tatum emerged as one of the key performers for the Celtics in the playoffs. Carrying a huge responsibility on the offensive side of things, Tatum also stepped up as a defensive player and a leader.

StatMuse @statmuse Most points this playoffs: Jayson Tatum



Most assists this playoffs: Jayson Tatum Most points this playoffs: Jayson TatumMost assists this playoffs: Jayson Tatum https://t.co/hXDvqCjA3K

The season itself saw a lot of dynamic changes for the Celtics. As the young core grew and developed together, the joint leadership strategy seemed to benefit the side.

Tatum flourished in Udoka's system as their go-to point getter in the clutch. Paired with the likes of Jaylen Brown, the duo also found a way to play off of each other quite well.

NBA @NBA Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart became the first trio to each go for 20-5-5 in a Finals game since Kareem, Magic and Cooper in 1984!



Relive their Game 3 performances ahead of Game 4 tonight at 9pm/et on ABC. Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart became the first trio to each go for 20-5-5 in a Finals game since Kareem, Magic and Cooper in 1984!Relive their Game 3 performances ahead of Game 4 tonight at 9pm/et on ABC. https://t.co/Xzyiy5UyIs

Unfortunately, Tatum's youth and inexperience was put on full display in the Finals against Golden State. Errant passes amongst other errors caused several problems that plagued the side, resulting in a loss in the Finals.

StatMuse @statmuse Jayson Tatum is the first player in NBA history with 100 turnovers in a single postseason. Jayson Tatum is the first player in NBA history with 100 turnovers in a single postseason. https://t.co/Jd7PKvYHCJ

In this regard, the 24-year old superstar has a long way to go. However, the young Boston Celtics side will possibly learn a lot from their defeat in the Finals.

