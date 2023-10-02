"This one hurt": Jayson Tatum pens touching goodbye to Robert Williams as Celtics form NBA's newest 'Big 4'

Jayson Tatum wrote a heartfelt farewell message to Robert Williams, his Boston Celtics teammate for five years, as Williams was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers, marking the Celtics' formation of the NBA's latest "Big 4."

Williams was included in the deal that Boston put together to acquire Jrue Holiday from Portland. The package consisted of Williams, Malcolm Brogdon, and two first-round draft picks.

In an Instagram story, Tatum bid goodbye to the “Timelord.”

“This one hurt,” Tatum wrote. “My brotha right here. Toughest part about this business, appreciate you for everything.”

“Super proud of the player you have become and excited to see how far you take it. Keep striving to be special and never change who you are. My dawg 4L (for life) till we link up again. Nothing but love,” Tatum added.

Williams averaged eight points and 8.3 rebounds in 35 regular season games last season.

He played a pivotal role in the Celtics' frontcourt, and his departure will leave a significant void. Boston's frontcourt will now consist of Al Horford, Oshae Brissett, Kristaps Porzingis, and Luke Kornet.

Nevertheless, the decision to trade Williams was instrumental in the Celtics' ability to acquire Holiday, who is renowned as one of the premier perimeter defenders in the NBA. This trade followed their earlier move of sending Marcus Smart in exchange for Kristaps Porzingis.

The Celtics have assembled a formidable starting lineup featuring Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Porzingis, and Holiday, with the fifth starter position potentially being filled by either Derrick White or Horford.

According to BetOnline.ag, the Celtics have emerged as the favorites to clinch the NBA championship in the upcoming season after their acquisition of Jrue Holiday.

The trade involving Holiday holds significant importance as he was originally traded from the Milwaukee Bucks to acquire Damian Lillard. Interestingly, he has now ended up with another Eastern Conference contender in the Celtics. This sets up a compelling scenario where Holiday may have the opportunity to guard Lillard when the two teams face each other.

Meanwhile, Williams will have a chance to further develop his skills in the Blazers' frontcourt, which now includes the newly acquired DeAndre Ayton. Portland also boasts a roster of young guards, including Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe, and Anfernee Simons.