"This would be very outrageous" - NBA fans react to Kevin Durant reportedly wanting to team up with Victor Wembanyama

When it comes to trades this NBA offseason, Kevin Durant is a name that has been tossed around constantly. New developments regarding the former MVP wanting to join forces with a budding superstar has fans riled up on social media.

Durant's second full season with the Phoenix Suns did not pan out how the organization might have hoped, as the team failed to reach the playoffs. Now, on top of parting with another head coach, many expect big changes to be made to the roster as well.

Seeing that Devin Booker is a homegrown talent and Bradley Beal has a no-trade clause, Kevin Durant makes the most sense as a trade candidate. Reports emerged Wednesday morning that people close to the superstar forward feel the San Antonio Spurs are a viable landing spot for him.

Following this news, fans began buzzing online about the idea of KD joining forces with Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox.

Most fans harped on the fact that joining another stacked roster would only do more harm for Durant's legacy than good.

SLY @DunVsEverybodyy Bro gonna play for every team in the league when it’s said and done

JB @JB24472024 Another year, another team. The ultimate superstar journeyman

Jay @STLLEGEND This n*gga been on more teams than Bron, but don't get 5% of the hate for it. He the real ring chaser

Though he'll be 37 before next season starts, KD has proven he can still be an impactful piece on any team. Across 62 appearances for the Suns this year, he averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

Shams Charania has also linked Kevin Durant to the San Antonio Spurs

This is not the first time that Kevin Durant has been tied to the San Antonio Spurs in rumors. Two weeks ago, insider Shams Charania also touched on the Suns star heading to the historic franchise.

While appearing on "The Pat McAfee Show," Charania spoke on Victor Wembanyama as he continues to recover from a blood clot diagnosis from back in February. He then dove into the Spurs as a whole and the array of assets they have at their disposal this offseason.

Armed with numerous first-round picks and young talent, Charania opened up on San Antonio still being a threat to swing a big trade. Among the names brought up was Kevin Durant, who they supposedly had interest in at the deadline.

"Whether there's a player like a Giannis Antetokounmpo," Charania said. "I think a Kevin Durant is another guy that the Spurs, there was mutual interest at the deadline. I think they're going to be looking very actively."

As a high-level scorer who doesn't command a lot of touches, Durant could seamlessly slot in next to Wembanyama and Fox. However, the Spurs might want to be cautious about trading for an aging superstar in the final year of their contract.

