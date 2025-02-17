"This is my payback" - Kevin Hart gets petty revenge on Rickea Jackson & other WNBA stars after getting dunked on with height jokes at ASG

The NBA decided to go with a new approach to spruce up this year's All-Star Game with actor/comedian Kevin Hart providing some light entertainment during the event.

Ad

It would not have been hard to pick out Hart from the stands, considering he was significantly shorter than the NBA and WNBA players. It's a fact that was pointed out by multiple players over the course of the evening.

Kevin Hart spent the night roasting and bumping heads with several players, but the 5-foot-5 entertainer received plenty of jabs as well. WNBA stars Rickea Jackson, Courtney Williams, DiJonai Carrington and Aaliyah Edwards were a few of the big-name athletes that were poking the Hollywood star.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

By the end of the night, Hart may have had to endure one too many short jokes, and pushed back with a petty move of his own. On Monday, he dropped a hilarious pic to his 177 million plus followers on Instagram. At first glance, the image may have looked a bit off, but that is exactly how the comedian planned it.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Me & My WNBA Sisters…. This is my payback 😂😂😂😂😂," wrote Hart.

Ad

Ad

In the image, Hart intentionally crops out the heads off the taller WNBA stars and made sure to tag them all. He goes on to say the following:

"No tall people will survive in a picture with me. Rules are Rules damn it!!!! If you are not my height your head will never make it in a photo with me!!!!! @shaq & @ernie.johnson had me dying on and off camera…. @shaq told me I had on a training Bra 😂😂😂😂😂 … Such a good time with you guys as always.P.S Short Kings over everything and everyone…. 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾😂😂😂🦅🦅🦅🦅"

Ad

The NBA All-Star Game took place in San Francisco, California. The three-day event featured several events, including a Celebrity All-Star Game, Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest, Slam Dunk Contest and a new-look All-Star Game.

Dallas Wing guard DiJonai Carrington shares video of Kevin Hart roasting WNBA star

Guard DiJonai Carrington warms up before the start of a game against the Minnesota Lynx at Mohegan Sun Arena. Photo Credit: Imagn

The All-Star weekend was a frenzied and busy few days for many of the stars involved. Upon returning to her hotel, WNBA star DiJonai Carrington was able to catch her breath and go through her phone. What she found was a memorable clip of Kevin Hart roasting her and some of the WNBA's biggest names.

Ad

Carrington shared the video on her X account with the following message:

"Jus got back to the hotel to find this video I love him sm thee short king"

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the short video, Hart can be seen grabbing the phone and going on a comical rant about WNBA players wearing heels.

"Y'all look so stupid ... with these dumb**s heals on?"

Hart went on to joke that the women couldn't find any clothes in their sizes. Kevin Hart is reportedly around 5-foot-5. Dallas Wings guard DiJonai Carrington is officially listed as 5-foot-11, and Los Angeles Sparks forward Rickea Jackson is 6-foot-2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback