"This is why people be hating on Bron": Fans react after LeBron James' ex-teammate makes major claim on disliking role on Cavs

By Ubong Richard
Modified Sep 22, 2025 07:56 GMT
Fans react after LeBron James' ex-teammate makes major claim on disliking role on Cavs

LeBron James’ former teammate with the Cleveland Cavaliers Iman Shumpert, made a major claim about disliking his role while in Cleveland. On a Saturday episode of the “All In” podcast, Shumpert claimed that he didn’t enjoy his role in Cleveland and New York compared to when he moved to the Sacramento Kings.

"People don't understand how bad I hated that three-and-D role. When I went to Sacramento I was playing combo guard. Dave had me able to do my [stuff]. This is where I'm comfortable, and I'm guarding what I need to be guarding, so it's like, I'm effective."
Fans on social media, particularly X, reacted to the report. One fan called out LeBron James and the perceived easy treatment he got while at the Cavaliers.

“See this is why people be hating bron. What? His championship teams were LITERALLY catered to bron. They’re telling you they hated the fact they had to suppress their game for someone else when they feel like they could do more.”
Other fans on X called LeBron James’ former teammate Iman Shumpert out.

He got traded to the Cavs in 2015, where his defensive ability was valued. Shumpert fit well as a 3-and-D piece on a team but still claimed that his role was constrained.

At the Kings, where he was traded mid-season he claimed to have been liberated. In his 42 games with Sacramento, 40 of which he started, Shumpert averaged 8.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists on 38.2% shooting from the field and 36.6% from the 3-point line.

Iman Shumpert makes bold ‘dysfunction’ claim about LeBron James’ 2016 Cavaliers championship-winning team

Iman Shumpert, still in the “All In” podcast, spoke about the Cleveland Cavaliers team of 2016 that beat the odds to win the championship against the favorites, the Golden State Warriors. He described the team as “dysfunctional” and according to him, those issues were what propelled the Cavs to an infamous 3-1 comeback Finals win.

“We won because of dysfunction. We had, like, a squad that was like, do we wanna win so bad that we got all types of issues coming up. Like, you knew Kyrie wanted to be Batman. …We had all types of random little problems.”
LeBron James led the Cavaliers to a championship win over the Warriors who came into the playoffs with a league-best 73-9 regular season record. The Warriors took a 3-1 series lead, and no team had ever come back from 3-1 in the Finals.

James won the Finals MVP after he averaged 29.7 PPG, 11.3 RPG, 8.9 APG, 2.6 SPG and 2.3 BPG. That gave the Cavs their first championship and ended Cleveland’s 52-year championship drought across all major sports.

Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

Edited by Ubong Richard
