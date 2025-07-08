"This is a platform I can’t run from" - Deandre Ayton wastes no time stating championship plans after joining Lakers with Luka Doncic

New LA Lakers starting center Deandre Ayton shared his thoughts on joining a team that has championship aspirations next season.

During his introductory press conference with the Lakers on Tuesday, Ayton said his eyes are "most definitely" set on winning in LA.

"Portland Trail Blazers, they had a different route and I wanted to be in a winning situation," Ayton said. "My agents and I finally get a chance in free agency just to finally evaluate [that] the Lakers was the best position.

"We want to win a championship right now and I wanna win right now. And I just wanna be part of a winning legacy and just be around winners."

Ayton was also asked about the criticisms he got regarding his play.

"It fuels me up completely," Ayton said. "It's a different type of drive that I've been wanting to express for a long time. I think this is the perfect timing, here in the purple and gold. It's a platform that I cannot run from."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

