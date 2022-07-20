“This is not a pound-for-pound conversation” - Max Kellerman believes Steph Curry can’t get extra credits in the GOAT conversation because of his height

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry's recent championship victory elevated his historical standing. Many believe that his fourth championship has cemented his legacy as a top ten player of all time. Some believe he is in the Mt. Rushmore of basketball.

On ESPN's "Keyshawn, JWill and Max," Max Kellerman spoke about Curry's legacy. He feels that Curry has a case for being the best player in the world but not for being the greatest of all time. Kellerman said that Curry's height and size should not be considered in the greatest player of all time debate.

"He is under 6 foot 3, in the history of modern basketball there has never been a player under 6'4 ever who you could say - that's the best player in the world. So, people like to give him credit for that in the GOAT conversation as though it is a pound-for-pound conversation," Kellerman said.

There is no pound-for-pound in basketball. Basketball selects out for height and that is why it is so impressive what he's doing. When measuring the greatness of a player, I don't give extra credit for being so incredible that you can do it at a certain height," Kellerman continued.

Steph Curry elevates his legacy with the fourth championship

Golden State Warriors Victory Parade & Rally

Steph Curry led his team to their fourth championship in eight years after defeating the Boston Celtics. The marksman also won his first Finals MVP trophy. Curry carried the load for the Warriors in the first four games of the series.

SplashBrosMuse @SplashBrosMuse More insane stats of Steph Curry in April 2021 🤯 More insane stats of Steph Curry in April 2021 🤯 https://t.co/jv7Erp6TU8

Curry averaged 31.2 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists in the Finals. He shot the ball better than 48% from the field and nearly 44% from the perimeter. He also averaged 2 steals per game.

Winning the Finals MVP was the icing on the cake for Steph Curry. This achievement has arguably elevated him into being considered one of the top 10 players. The lack of a Finals MVP trophy has often been used against Steph Curry in arguments about his historical standing.

Andre Iguodala won the Finals MVP award in 2015 for the defense he played on LeBron James. Durant won the Finals MVP award in 2017 and 2018.

StatMuse @statmuse Steph Curry 4Q stats in the Finals:



6 PTS

3 AST

3 TOV

3-10 FG

0-3 3P

-30 Steph Curry 4Q stats in the Finals:6 PTS3 AST3 TOV3-10 FG0-3 3P-30 https://t.co/FKDslBgRbl

LIVE POLL Q. Is Steph Curry in the GOAT conversation? Yes No 1 votes so far