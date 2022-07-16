“This relationship is over as soon as he signs the contract” - Jalen Rose believes the hourglass is ticking in the relationship between Deandre Ayton and the Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns matched the Indiana Pacers' offer sheet for Deandre Ayton, keeping him at the club. Following that, analyst Jalen Rose believes the relationship between him and the Suns won't be the same.

In doing so, the Suns have secured the center a max deal that would give him a chance to earn $30 million per season in four years. Many people pointed fingers towards Ayton for how the Suns crashed out of the playoffs last season.

During the second round of the 2022 playoffs, head coach Monty Williams only played Ayton for 17 minutes. He then shut him down early in the third quarter of a Game 7 against the Dallas Mavericks.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp "From what our man Lil Wayne told me, he was sitting across [from the Suns bench], Monty got so upset with Ayton that he said, 'You freaking quit on us'"



🗣️ Skip Bayless with some insight on what happened between Monty Williams & Deandre Ayton



With this incident, many were quick to point out that the Suns are done with the frustrated center. However, with new developments over the past week, it seems as if the Suns are willing to run it back with the former number one pick.

Former player for the Suns Jalen Rose spoke with David Jacoby about Ayton's situation with the Suns.

"Here's the psyche Deandre Ayton," Jalen Rose started,"This relationship is over as soon as he signs the contract."

"Of course they were really disappointed in this year's playoffs, but the young man has did all of the right things," Rose added.

When asked about who's accountable for their playoff collapse, Rose had this to say:

"It wasn't just Ayton, you can put a lot of people's faces up on that bulletin board based on why they got bounced unceremoniously."

Deandre Ayton finally got the contract he wanted, but with the way things are at Phoenix, it'll be no surprise if they get worse.

Deandre Ayton's sacrifice should be enough for Suns fans to show him a bit more love

Los Angeles Clippers v Phoenix Suns - Game Two

Deandre Ayton has developed into one of the best bigs in the NBA right now. Earlier in his career, he was often compared to Philadelphia 76ers center, Joel Embiid. At the same time, his defensive abilities were often made fun of. However, that comparison would die down as Ayton would find his style of play.

In his second year, he was able to increase his average in points, rebounds and blocks. He showed incredible promise as a big man and was able to solidify himself as one of the top young bigs in the league. In his third year, many were expecting him to increase production, similar to what he did in his sophomore year.

However, the arrival of Chris Paul did the opposite for Ayton. He averaged lesser points than he did in his rookie season and his rebounding dropped slightly. One advantage of it was that he became a more efficient scorer and became a threat on the pick and roll.

Last season, he was able to balance out his efficiency and his scoring. With Chris Paul holding the ball a lot for the team, Ayton's touches decreased and his responsibilities changed. From a low-post scorer, he transitioned into a rim protector.

With all the drama surrounding Deandre Ayton and the Suns, fans should give Ayton a break and give him his props. In the end, his alley-oop against the LA Clippers gave the Suns a ticket to the Finals in 2021.

