"This is a Rick Brunson situation": Fans shocked as Ace Bailey's agent's son joins Utah Jazz coaching staff

The Utah Jazz are focusing on developing their top rookie, Ace Bailey, in the 2025-26 NBA season. Bailey was predicted to be selected by the Philadelphia 76ers with the No. 3 pick of the 2025 draft. However, he was drafted with the No. 5 pick by the Jazz after his unusual pre-draft strategy of not working out with any team.
There have been talks among fans about Bailey's agent, Omar Cooper. Many fans think that he's the reason for the slight decline in the rookie star's draft stock. However, the Jazz forward has remained loyal to his agent.
The Jazz announced that Cooper's son, Omar Jr., will be a guest coach in the summer league. A footage posted by NBA insider Andy Larsen on Wednesday, shows the agent's son in the practice facility working out with Bailey and the organization's 18th pick, Walter Clayton Jr.
Fans reacted to the announcement:
"Omar running the Jazz now. This is a Rick Brunson situation," a fan compared it to the New York Knicks.
"Can I be the guest GM for summer league?" another fan trolled the Jazz.
"For those who are panicking it's not his manager, but his manager's son," one fan revealed.
Most fans didn't like the idea of Cooper's family getting involved with the Jazz and Ace Bailey.
"That’s hilarious man. S**t bring sharife to play pg for the jazz as well too," a comment read.
"Im sure he will bring as much value and insight as a guest coach as he did as a guest agent," another fan commented.
"This is a very very bad idea - that kid Ace needs some real representation that's not this clown," a fan said.
Ace Bailey is enthusiastic about the Jazz
Ace Bailey shut down the narrative of not being satisfied by getting drafted by the Jazz. During his introductory press conference, the former Rutgers star expressed his excitement about being a part of the franchise.
During his presser last week, he revealed the support he received from his new fans in Utah.
“As soon as I opened the door they were chanting, ‘We want Ace! We want Ace!’ I just loved it,” Bailey said. “That was fun ... From them just asking me how tall I am ... and they just want a picture and an autograph. It’s just a blessing to be in that position.”
Ace Bailey will be a prospect to watch in the upcoming summer league games for the Jazz.
