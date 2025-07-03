"This is a Rick Brunson situation": Fans shocked as Ace Bailey's agent's son joins Utah Jazz coaching staff

The Utah Jazz are focusing on developing their top rookie, Ace Bailey, in the 2025-26 NBA season. Bailey was predicted to be selected by the Philadelphia 76ers with the No. 3 pick of the 2025 draft. However, he was drafted with the No. 5 pick by the Jazz after his unusual pre-draft strategy of not working out with any team.

Ad

There have been talks among fans about Bailey's agent, Omar Cooper. Many fans think that he's the reason for the slight decline in the rookie star's draft stock. However, the Jazz forward has remained loyal to his agent.

The Jazz announced that Cooper's son, Omar Jr., will be a guest coach in the summer league. A footage posted by NBA insider Andy Larsen on Wednesday, shows the agent's son in the practice facility working out with Bailey and the organization's 18th pick, Walter Clayton Jr.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Fans reacted to the announcement:

"Omar running the Jazz now. This is a Rick Brunson situation," a fan compared it to the New York Knicks.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Can I be the guest GM for summer league?" another fan trolled the Jazz.

"For those who are panicking it's not his manager, but his manager's son," one fan revealed.

Most fans didn't like the idea of Cooper's family getting involved with the Jazz and Ace Bailey.

"That’s hilarious man. S**t bring sharife to play pg for the jazz as well too," a comment read.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Im sure he will bring as much value and insight as a guest coach as he did as a guest agent," another fan commented.

"This is a very very bad idea - that kid Ace needs some real representation that's not this clown," a fan said.

Ace Bailey is enthusiastic about the Jazz

Ace Bailey shut down the narrative of not being satisfied by getting drafted by the Jazz. During his introductory press conference, the former Rutgers star expressed his excitement about being a part of the franchise.

Ad

During his presser last week, he revealed the support he received from his new fans in Utah.

“As soon as I opened the door they were chanting, ‘We want Ace! We want Ace!’ I just loved it,” Bailey said. “That was fun ... From them just asking me how tall I am ... and they just want a picture and an autograph. It’s just a blessing to be in that position.”

Ace Bailey will be a prospect to watch in the upcoming summer league games for the Jazz.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Reign Amurao Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.



A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline.



From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.



Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.



Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films. Know More