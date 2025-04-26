"This is ridiculous": Carlos Boozer expresses frustration as NFL insider speechless over Shedeur Sanders' NFL Draft nightmare

On Friday, former NBA star Carlos Boozer expressed his frustration about Shedeur Sanders' NFL Draft nightmare. The Colorado star has fallen down the pecking order in this year's draft as teams continue to overlook him. Projected to be a top 15 pick, Sanders has fallen out of favor and is still unselected at the end of Day 2.

Ad

The football community is in disbelief over the disregard shown towards Sanders. NFL insider Field Yates expressed his shock at teams' decision to overlook the talented quarterback. He said that he's "speechless" about the ongoing draft struggles of the 23-year-old, highlighting the inexplicability of the development:

"Frankly, I'm stunned. I don't have a good explanation for why Shedeur Sanders has not heard his name called."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Yates' comments were shared by ESPN NFL on Instagram as they highlighted the shocking nature of Shedeur's draft night story.

NBA icon Boozer also expressed his frustration over Shedeur Sanders' draft nightmare:

"This is RIDICULOUS," he wrote, expressing his annoyance.

Carlos Boozer comments on Shedeur Sanders' NFL draft nightmare

Shedeur Sanders falling out of the first round was the biggest story coming out of the Draft on night one. However, he was expected to be drafted on Day 2, but to everyone's shock, Sanders remains undrafted and will enter the fourth round of the Draft on Saturday.

Ad

Carlos Boozer opens up on his sons playing against the best talents in high school before their move to his alma mater

Carlos Boozer opened up on his twin sons playing against the nation's best high school talents at the Nike Hoop Summit. The ex-Cleveland star was at the event on April 12 as his sons Cayden and Cameron suited up for Team USA against Team World.

Ad

In an interview with NBC Sports, Boozer, who was sitting courtside, shared his views on his sons competing against the best in the country, hoping that it would make them better:

"Man I'm so proud of them, they've been working their butts off. This is part of the fruits of their labor. They get a chance to be on this Nike Hoop Summit team with some of the best players on the planet in high school basketball and go against the world team, other good players too. So it's been great watching them go through this journey," he said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Despite only completing their high school season earlier this month, the twins have committed to the Blue Devils. Following their father's footsteps, the duo will join forces at Duke as they continue to grow and impress.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More