"This is not right": Dennis Rodman was baffled when he heard about a prisoner swap to get Brittney Griner back home from Russia

Dennis Rodman felt confident in 2022 that he could help with the release of Brittney Griner from a prison in Russia. “The Worm” is known to have a good relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin so he voluntarily tried diplomacy to get back the WNBA star.

In an interview with Vlad TV, the five-time NBA champ had this to say about the Griner release:

(:45 mark)

“People will say that I have something to do with that [Griner release] too! … You think I should go over there? I know [Russian president] Putin. … I started messing with it on TV, interviews and stuff like that. … I sent a message to her on TV.

“People don’t really know the whole deal with that. Why it really, really went down like that. … The crazy thing is, us Americans, we sit here and try to trade with them. I’m like, ‘Another prisoner for her? What is that?!’ … Wow, man. This is not right!

So, Dennis Rodman wanted Brittney Griner freed but not in return for Victor Bout, a Russian arms dealer who was called the “Merchant of Death.”

Paul Whelan, who is incarcerated in Russia for alleged spying, was supposed to be part of the exchange. The former Marine, however, was left while Griner eventually came home.

Rodman added:

“They made a deal and it had to be a hell of a deal. When you start asking for something and you start bargaining with them? They must have released somebody that no one knows about and that’s why she’s [Griner] home today.”

In December 2022, Brittney Griner arrived in the US after a 10-month detention in Russia. Dennis Rodman had this to say about her:

(3:36 mark)

“Brittney Griner, a lot of people didn’t like her. Her attitude wasn’t probably understood. That right there was so sad, how it happened. That was a life-changing experience in so many ways in her future.

"That’s very unfortunate, man. I don’t ask for anybody to go through that. She’s got a hell of a story to tell and I just wish her well.”

Dennis Rodman claimed to have spent time drinking with Vladimir Putin

Dennis Rodman first came to Russia in 2014 under the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Rodman described him as “cool.”

Eight years later, Rodman returned to meet Putin to potentially help Brittney Griner. During his second meet-up with the former KGB officer, “The Worm” had this to say about his time spent there:

(:26 mark)

“You’ll be surprised at how people loosen up when they’re having fun. … We drink vodka [and] champagne. We hyping it up, brother. … When he gets into this mode, presidency mode, I stop right there. But other than that, they have fun!”

The Chicago Bulls legend is a character unlike any other in NBA history. Hamming it up with Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jung Un is no easy feat, even for the best and most well-regarded diplomats.

