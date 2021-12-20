"This s*** stinks" - Kevin Durant expresses displeasure at an unconventional basketball move on Twitter

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant has been dividing opinions ever since he made his NBA debut back in 2007. Durant has not necessarily done that with his play but more so with his opinions and off-court activities.

He recently commented on a video that showcased a brilliant bit of skill from a boy playing basketball. The Nets star was clearly unimpressed with this and took to Twitter to write:

"This shit stinks"

While the boy beat his man with this neat move, he didn't score the basket as the ball hit the rim and ended up as a rebound to the opposition. Kevin Durant, clearly displeased by this, took to Twitter to let his feelings be known.

Kevin Durant reiterated as to why he commented the way he did as one of his followers pointed out that it is just a kid. Durant said:

"It’s about habits man."

KD is talking about the importance of kids developing good habits on the court growing up. There was a question of travel and a double-dribble and then looking away from the basket and not going for the rebound. All of these are possible reasons for Durant's exasperation with the post.

Is Kevin Durant the frontrunner for the MVP award this season?

Kevin Durant has been on fire for the Brooklyn Nets.

Arguably the best player in the world right now, Kevin Durant has been playing like a man possessed for the Brooklyn Nets this season. KD is currently averaging 29.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.9 assists while shooting the ball better than 38% from beyond the arc and over 52% from the field.

The Brooklyn Nets currently sit at the top of the Eastern Conference with a 21-9 record and have a two-game advantage over second seed Chicago Bulls. The Nets have lost just three games on the road all season long and and have managed to record 11 wins.

Nets Nation @NetsNationCP Kevin Durant 2021-22 season stats:

- 29.6 PPG (1st)

- 769 Total Points (1st)

- 62.3% True shooting % Kevin Durant 2021-22 season stats: - 29.6 PPG (1st)- 769 Total Points (1st)- 62.3% True shooting % https://t.co/aHUAfExdno

Durant and the Brooklyn Nets' remarkable start to the season has been achieved without the service of Kyrie Irving, and with James Harden hampered by injuries. The team's record has often played a huge role in MVP discussion and this coupled with the load KD has had to carry, you really can't look past The Slim Reaper for the MVP award.

The closest candidates threatening his hunt for the MVP award are Steph Curry and Nikola Jokić. The former beat Durant and the Brooklyn Nets convincingly earlier this season, which could potentially give Steph Curry the edge for the MVP award. However, Durant is performing better than Curry in every aspect barring from the perimeter.

Nikola Jokić, on the other hand, has an extremely depleted Denver Nuggets sitting sixth in the Western Conference, three games behind fourth seed Memphis Grizzlies. Jokić's scoring is pretty identical to Durant's but he is averaging more rebounds and assists than KD.

Either way, we are only in December and there is more than half the season still to be played.

