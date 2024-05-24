"This is scary": Skip Bayless highlights Luka Doncic's road dominance as T-Wolves face Game 2 threat

The Dallas Mavericks are leading their conference finals matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves 1-0, thanks in part to Luka Doncic's play. The Mavs' victory in Game 1 is widely considered an upset due to them being a lower seed and the fact that they're playing on the road.

Of course, some people believe that the Mavs can beat the Wolves despite being the underdogs and one of those people is Skip Bayless. Bayless thinks the Mavs will win in six games and attributed it mostly to Doncic.

According to Bayless, one thing that makes the Slovenian star "scary" in this series is his deadly play away from his team's home court.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"This is scary for the home team," Bayless said on Undisputed. "And I'll tell you why it's scariest to me. If you look hard at Luka's road playoff record, he is the ultimate NBA road warrior but he doesn't look the part. He doesn't look intimidating to me, he's constantly crying and whining to the referees and then he's giggling about 'I made a shot.' And the persona doesn't fit road warrior to me."

Bayless then explained that Doncic had been the best performer in postseason games, playing away from home since he joined the league.

Expand Tweet

Of course, Luka Doncic alone will not be enough to propel the Dallas Mavericks to a title win. His teammates will also need to play their best, especially Kyrie Irving, who is considered as Doncic's co-star.

Luka Doncic is listed as probable for Game 2 against the Minnesota Timberwolves

Game 2 between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves is set to be exciting. The Mavs are looking to go up 2-0 before the game shifts to Dallas.

However, an injury to Luka Doncic might throw a wrench in those plans. The five-time All-Star is listed on the Mavs' injury report as probable for Game 2 due to soreness in his left ankle and a sprain on his right knee. He joined Maxi Kleber on the injury report. Kleber is out for Game 2 due to a shoulder injury.

Meanwhile, Mike Conley is listed as questionable for the Wolves as a result of an Achilles injury.

At the time of writing, the Mavs are yet to provide an injury update for their superstar. If he does end up missing the game, that does not mean his team cannot win, but it certainly makes things more difficult.

Luka Doncic leads the Mavs in several major statistical categories

Luka Doncic is the clear leader of the Mavs during this year's postseason run despite having a teammate who previously won a championship in Kyrie Irving.

That is because he is the team's leader in points (27.7 ppg), assists (9.0 apg) and rebounds (9.4 rpg). He has also been the best at making turnovers, with 1.5 steals per game.

As such, his presence is important for the team if they hope to secure the championship this year.